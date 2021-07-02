Prosecutors filed charges against a Nixa man in connection to a stabbing that occurred on June 26.
Joe A. Dutton, 41, is accused of having a role in the stabbing of a teenage girl found lying in the street in a cul-de-sac in an eastern Nixa neighborhood on a Saturday night. Dutton is charged with first-degree assault, five counts of third-degree assault, armed criminal action and resisting arrest.
Dutton hired a defense attorney and bonded out of the Christian County Jail on July 1, after Associate Circuit Judge Doug Bacon denied a motion by attorney Christopher Swatosh to reduce Dutton's $50,000 bond. Dutton has a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 30, in which prosecuting attorneys will attempt to show probable cause on all eight of Dutton's charges.
First-degree assault is a class A felony under Missouri law, punishable upon conviction by a prison sentence of at least 10 years and up to 30 years.
The girl was taken to a Springfield hospital by ambulance, and was in what police called critical condition. At around 10:41 p.m. on June 26, Nixa police surrounded a house after two people reportedly fled inside and refused to obey police commands. The Nixa Emergency Tactical Team went to the scene, and both persons suspected of stabbing the girl were arrested at 12:30 a.m.
Police did not provide the names, ages or genders of the two persons taken into custody, although one has since been identified as Dutton. The other is a minor.
“Due to the fact that his case involves juveniles, Nixa police will not release the names or identifying information of those involved,” Nixa Director of Communications Drew Douglas said in a statement issued to reporters.
At last update, the girl who was stabbed was in stable condition at a hospital. Police believe that the girl, Dutton and the juvenile suspected of stabbing her all know each other, and that there is no ongoing threat to the general public.
