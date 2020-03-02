An Airbnb rental going in two doors down leaves one Nixa woman thinking, “there goes the neighborhood,” but the city council doesn’t see it that way.
On Feb. 24, the Nixa City Council voted 5-0 to approve a special use permit for John and Alisha Herring to rent out the basement of their home on a short term basis, using a popular application called Airbnb (pronounced “Air B and B”). Under an ordinance enacted in the midst of the app’s rise in popularity, anyone who wants to rent out their home or part of their home for short term stays must obtain a special use permit from the city of Nixa.
The vote on the Herring family’s basement was the short term rental to go through Nixa’s process.
The Nixa City Council adopted the regulation in the fall of 2019. It’s not just for Airbnb users, but for anyone who intends to rent out their property for a period of 30 days or less. The special use permit must gain approval of the Nixa Planning and Zoning Commission and the NIxa City Council.
Nixa Director of Planning and Development Travis Cossey gave the city council some background on the permit application.
“Mr. and Mrs. Herring applied for a special use permit, requesting authorization to use a portion of their home, in this case their basement, and offer that up on Airbnb’s site to allow for the rental of a portion of their home,” Cossey said.
Carolyn Hankins, who said she has lived in a house on Verna Lane for 26 years, spoke against her neighbors obtaining a permit to rent out their basement. At the time Hankins had her house built, she said there were only about three homes in the neighborhood. There are now 60 houses on Verna Lane, which connects to Gregg Road and South Nicholas Road.
“Most of the people who live in our neighborhood have lived there for a very long time. It is a lot of retired folks, most of us have no children,” Hankins said.
The crux of Hankins’ opposition rests in the what-ifs. What if something goes wrong with a tenant who is using the basement apartment?
“There is going to be an enforcement issue should there be a problem. Let’s look at, ‘What if the people who rent cause problems?’” Hankins said. “What if they cause trouble? What if they park their car on the street and leave it for six months? What if the folks who live there don’t get the proper information from these people, and the people who stay there tear things up?”
Councilman Matt Barker also asked about enforcement of Nixa’s short term rental ordinances, and how it’s done.
“There are multiple (short term renters) operating outside our ordinance, so what action is being taken to bring those owners up to speed, following our ordinance?” Barker asked.
Cossey responded that Nixa City Attorney Tim Ricker has been working with staffers from the Nixa Department of Planning and Development to identify and notify as many short term renters as they can find about the permit requirement enacted in 2019. From there, noncompliant rental operators will have the opportunity to comply with the law. Cossey said all opportunities to work with renters rather than pursue enforcement actions are being taken.
The what-ifs weren’t enough to dissuade the city council from approving the permit. Councilman Jarad Giddens, who was on the Nixa Planning and Zoning Commission at the time it approved the permit, said he examined the statistics on property crimes and other types of crimes at short term rental properties.
“One thing that I got to looking at was your concern, actually,” Giddens told Hankins, “and Airbnb’s have some of the lowest crime rates out of any overnight staying places, or short term, compared to hotels and stuff like that. Airbnb’s—they’re not the people that would get a hotel room to have a party,” Giddens said.
As is the case with many code enforcement ordinances, Cossey said, enforcing the short term rental ordinance will be done with a continuous process rather than one sweeping action.
Any stay longer than 30 days qualifies as long-term rental, under Nixa’s ordinances.
“Anything under 30 days falls under our standard rental agreement. You could lease it to somebody. They would have to get it inspected through our residential rental program, and then in between occupants have that re-inspected,” Cossey said.
Mayor Brian Steele clarified that it doesn’t matter if a property owner or renter is using an application like Airbnb to process their agreement.
“I can lease through Airbnb for as long as I want, so if I did a 90-day—if I put it up on Airbnb, but I did it for 90 days, I would just do it as a standard rental,” Steele said. “We’re calling it ‘Airbnb,’ but it doesn’t matter to us, as long as you follow the rules, it doesn’t matter how you’re leasing the property.”
“That’s why we named it ‘short term residential rental,’ it’s not saying you have to use the Airbnb site,” Cossey said. “Whether you do a month-to-month lease, year lease, six month lease, that’s a rental. Anything under 30 days where you as an owner are maintaining occupancy, you just want to offer a portion of your home for short term rental, that requires a special use permit.”
Special use permits are not transferable to new owners, nor are they transferable from one property to another.
