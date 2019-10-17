As work continues on the old Ozark Mill and the pending launch of Finley Farms promises tourism traffic to Ozark, governing officials are circling up in effort to welcome more development.
Forty-seven acres of land off of Jackson Street and Third Street make up what is commonly called, “the LCRA land,” a piece of real estate that has been marked available for development for more than a decade. The Ozark Land Clearance Redevelopment Authority wants to market the land to a single contractor to create a project that complements the rest of central Ozark.
The area is now known as the Finley River Neighborhood District.
With Finley Farms now hosting Ozark Farmers Market events and the promise of the Ozark Mill opening to the public at some point in the not-so-distant future, the LCRA board of directors met to examine how the land is presented to a would-be developer. Ozark City Administrator Steve Childers shared those findings with the Ozark Board of Aldermen on Oct. 7.
“It was felt by the Land Clearance Redevelopment Authority that it was high time to make sure that the rezone plan—that every requirement met state statute, and we went through that plan page by page,” Childers said.
The LCRA met on Aug. 27, and combed through the plan. It sent its proposed updates to the Ozark Planning and Zoning Commission. The planning and zoning commission then met and made adjustments of its own on Sept. 23.
“The planning and zoning commission was required to ensure its compatibility with our comprehensive plan,” Childers said.
On Sept. 26, the LCRA met, revised and approved a final version of the plan.
The Ozark Board of Aldermen then took up the document on Oct. 7.
According to the government documentation, Ozark is experiencing an influx of annexation requests from developers who want their land annexed into the city so that it may be served by Ozark’s water and sewer utilities at in-city rates.
“The redevelopment of the FRND area would be a wonderful ‘infill’ re-development opportunity, but currently does not have adequate infrastructure to support a new mixed use-density development,” the document reads.
Highway 65 development carries the potential for negative effects on central business districts, areas off of the highway along Ozark’s main arteries, like Jackson Street. City officials in Ozark are hopeful that the development of Bass Pro Shops’ Finley Farms project on the site of the old Ozark Mill and surrounding area will stimulate development in adjacent places in central Ozark.
“This development will be a new destination for travelers who want to visit the revitalization of the historic Ozark Mill as the new uses will include restaurants, retail and recreation opportunities. However, there is currently no high-density residential, office, hotels or conference meeting space planned in this new development, which doesn’t serve to increase overnight and weekend stays,” the document reads.
The zoning map shows a heavy commercial district along the Finley River and along Third Street from the three-way intersection with Jackson Street south to Oak Street. Lesser-dense commercial parts of the project are shown on the map set back from Third Street, creating some space between retail development and any housing development.
“You have your high density commercial up here, or your retail and restaurant or what we would like to see as retail, with some offices behind it as it buffers into what we anticipate would be more high density residential,” Childers explained on the map.
The offices would sit to the west of the commercial development along Third Street, creating division between commercial property and dense residential developments such as condos or apartments.
The planning and zoning commission made some minor but key adjustments. Mainly, the Ozark Planning and Zoning Commission loosened the definitions for commercial zoning within the boundaries of the LCRA land. Areas once restricted for restaurants or retail space now fall into a more openly defined commercial zone along West Jackson Street and Third Street.
“They wanted to allow for the creativity of a developer and just turn the restaurant/retail to commercial,” Childers said.
Any commercial development in that part of Ozark would be subject to a planned unit development (PUD) agreement with the city government.
The Ozark Board of Aldermen’s action allows Ozark to publicize a request for proposals (RFP) for the land. Notice of the request for proposals is on the city’s website and published locally in the Christian County Headliner News.
According to the city administration, Ozark’s population grows at a rate of about 8.5 percent per year. It currently has a population of about 18,000 residents, which is projected to grow to 25,000 by 2025 and up to 50,000 by 2040, assuming the growth rate holds steady.
