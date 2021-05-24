The 2021 Ozarks Technical Community College graduation ceremony featured some advice from a Christian County entrepreneur and business leader.
WON Communications began as a startup at the eFactory business incubator in Springfield. It is now a key cog in business in eastern Christian County, where co-founder Matthew Thomas is also the president of the Sparta Chamber of Commerce. Before he started his business, Thomas graduated from Ozarks Technical Community College and transferred to Missouri State University to complete his college degree.
OTC honored Thomas with the Distinguished Alumni Award, which afforded him the chance to speak to the 2021 graduating class on May 19, at JQH Arena in Springfield.
“I commend you all for making it through this, making it through 2020, and really innovating and finding a way of making it happen in the face of adversity that you have seen,” Thomas told the graduates.
WON Communications provides residential and business internet services, along with phone and other information technology support services.
“The company prides itself on being small, local and business-oriented,” OTC Chancellor Hal Hidgon said in his introduction for Thomas.
Thomas told the graduates that they don’t necessarily have to start or own their own businesses in order to become leaders.
“For every one innovator, there are millions of people that need to help that innovator make something happen. I’m a small company. I’ve got 10 guys that work for me, but I wouldn’t be where I’m at today, able to provide for my family and able to provide for them unless they were willing to innovate for me,” Thomas said.
Thomas encouraged the graduates to consider becoming what he called an “intrapreneur,” a person who does cutting edge work within the business or company that they work for, using the resources, money and people in that company to solve practical problems in business.
“Find a way to solve the problems for the companies you are going to be working for. Become intrapreneurs, and I guarantee you your job, your resumé will be improved, your quality of life within your job will be improved, and most importantly your self worth—you’ll find that you are able to do things you never thought you could do before,” Thomas said.
