Ozarks Technical Community College took home more medals than any other community college in Missouri at a national competition June 24-28 in Louisville, Kentucky.
The competition is known as SkillsUSA, and more than 18,000 people were said to be participants in the “showcase of career and technical education students,” according to its website.
Of the 18 OTC students who competed, five took home gold medals, 14 placed in the top 10 of their divisions, according to a press release. Five took home gold medals, including computer programming student Dylan Buehler, of Billings.
“It was a pretty big deal,” Buehler told the Christian County Headliner News.
Buehler said he worked from prompts at each SkillsUSA competition at the district and state level. The prompts asked Buehler to write a computer program according to a specific scenario, that would accelerate workplace-related tasks.
“They list specifications of how the program should look, and you write something that accomplishes the goal,” he said.
At the national level, Buehler and other computer programming competitors were given two prompts. They were to create two programs over the course of eight hours. Buehler’s programs were innovative enough to land him first place in his category.
“You know, when you get out of high school, they say pick a major,” Buehler said. “I fell into a groove with it and really enjoyed computer programming.”
OTC Computer Information Science Department Chair Tiffany Ford commended Buehler and his peers.
“The competitions students participate in are supported by national sponsors and are very challenging,” Ford said. “We’re always very proud of our students who make it to the state or national level in these competitions, since it shows a mastery of the skills we’re teaching and helps show them how far they have come in such a short amount of time.”
Buehler has one more semester left at OTC. After that, he plans to complete a bachelor’s degree in computer science at Missouri State University.
