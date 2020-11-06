Ozark residents will begin paying more for sewer service, beginning at the start of 2021.
“It would go into effect on Jan. 1,” Ozark Director of Public Works Jeremy Parsons said.
The Ozark Board of Aldermen gave a final vote of 6-0 to adopt a new rate structure on Nov. 2, marking the city’s first sewer rate increase in nine years.
Parsons said that the new rates are structured with persons on fixed incomes in mind. Customers who tend to use higher volumes of water will pay more money for sewer service, based on the plan.
The new rate for Ozark residence would be a $10 minimum charge for the first 1,000 gallons of water used, and then $8 for every 1,000 gallons thereafter. Sewer rates are calculated based on water usage each month.
Current sewer rates for customers inside the city limits are $9.26 for the first 1,000 gallons, which is the minimum charge for any property receiving sewer service. The cost is $5.49 for each additional 1,000 gallons of usage.
On the average, each customer will pay an additional $10.11 per month. Parsons said the estimate is based off of 5,000 gallons of sewer usage per month. Sewer customers in Ozark are billed based on the average number of gallons of refuse that they put into the sewer system.
Currently, a customer who uses 5,000 gallons of water per month pays $31.89 for sewer service. Under the new rate structure, the same customer would pay $42 per month.
The recommended increase comes after a rate study that took years to complete.
The sewer master plan, which includes some timelines, estimated expenses and prioritization of projects is available for viewing at http://ozarkmissouri.com/149/Wastewater.
