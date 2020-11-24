Ozark is under a state of emergency because of the dangers of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that won’t change for the foreseeable future.
The Ozark Board of Aldermen debated what sort of power the city’s mayor should have in issuing executive orders drawn up to limit the spread of COVID-19, but by a 1-5 vote, Mayor Rick Gardner retains the executive power he used to issue an order that face masks be required in public places.
Ward 3 Alderman Jason Shaffer sponsored a bill that would have removed the mayor’s executive power under the declared state of emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I just want the board to make these decisions regarding the pandemic, and I don’t think it’s unreasonable to do that,” Shaffer said. “We’re going to have more decisions coming in the future, especially as this pandemic—it might get worse, and I’d just like the board to be at the forefront, not the mayor.”
Ward 1 Alderman R.J. Flores, Ward 3 Alderman Heather Alder, Ward 2 Alderman Ted Smith, Ward 2 Alderman Bruce Galloway and Ward 1 Alderman Nathan Posten all cast votes against Shaffer’s legislation.
“The reason why I oppose removing the authority at this time are twofold: one, the citizens have not lost their voice. We have, as a board, the authority to overturn any order that the mayor presents,” Galloway said. “It’s not as stark as saying we’ve given the mayor the king’s power. The second is it’s hard to see everything in an emergency. Sometimes in an emergency, we have to act quickly, we have to act more quickly than we can convene and have a first vote and a second.”
Galloway said his opposition to the bill was a close call, but that he wanted to protect the mayor’s ability to be nimble with his/her action in an emergency.
Smith said he had one key reason to his opposition, and that it has little to do with Ozark. The veteran who spent 21 years in the military drew upon that service experience to make his vote.
“As long as we’re in an emergency, we have to have someone in charge,” Smith said. “If we’re in a state of emergency, I have to have one person that can make decisions really fast.”
City Attorney Amanda Callaway explained how the language of the bill would work if enacted into law.
“If this ordinance is passed, the mayor no longer has the authority to issue the orders that he has issued similar to the past orders relating to the pandemic that address the social behaviors to try to limit the spread of COVID, which would include the quarantine orders and then the masking order. Those types of orders would no longer be able to made by the mayor, and it would be an action of the board of aldermen through an ordinance,” Callaway said.
Under current law, the mayor of Ozark may issue executive orders related to limiting the spread of COVID-19, the virus that is subject to the pandemic.
The bill would have removed the authority given to the mayor through a declaration of emergency that the board of aldermen authorized earlier in 2020. Mayor Gardner received authority to use laws described in state statutes to issue executive orders as they fell under the larger umbrella of an emergency declaration.
The bill does not amend or withdraw any standing executive orders, nor does it withdraw Ozark’s declaration of emergency made for the pandemic.
While the city attorney drafted the language for the bill at Shaffer’s request, Callaway said she advises against the bill becoming law.
“It should be noted that this ordinance was drafted by my office at the request of Alderman Shaffer, but I did advise Alderman Shaffer that it’s still inconsistent with the legal advice of my office, and that’s just based on the fact that if there was a need to take action due to the pandemic, it would require a quorum of the board of aldermen, and if anything were to jeopardize the quorum and you could not achieve a quorum, than there would be no ability to take action, and that could jeopardize the health of the community,” Callaway said.
Shaffer said that Ozark’s aldermen proved they can work together, and do so in short order, by conducting their meetings by teleconference.
“When this came to us in March, we were facing a lot of unknowns. We had never had Zoom conferences before. We had a lockdown for the whole community. There wasn’t in the foreseeable future an opportunity for the board of aldermen to meet,” Shaffer said. “Eight months down the road, we do know that we can function as a city. We do know that no member of this board has missed extended time because of COVID.”
Shaffer argued that the Ozark Board of Aldermen has made the adjustments necessary to do the business of the city in a state of emergency, even though the group hasn’t met in person since it held public hearings about face mask use in August. Instead, the board meets by the Zoom teleconferencing platform, with the mayor and key city staff members stationed at the Ozark Community Center. Shaffer points out the city government business has gone on.
“The pandemic now is as strong as it’s ever been number-wise, sickness-wise, and I’m just saying that I do not like the fact that this board has given away its authority and its ability,” Shaffer said. “We do have a duty to the citizens, and sometimes it’s a hard job, but it’s up to this board to make certain decisions for this community. By delegating it to the mayor, it takes it out of our hands.”
Gardner issued an executive order requiring all citizens to wear face coverings in public places, beginning Oct. 21.
On Aug. 17, the Ozark Board of Aldermen had a 3-2 vote on a bill that would have required citizens to wear face coverings in public places. The bill needed four votes to pass, so Alderman Jason Shaffer’s tactical abstention from voting stopped the bill from gaining the votes it needed to become an ordinance. At the time, Gardner said he would have cast his tie-breaking vote against the masking requirement because of the way the bill was written, but Shaffer’s abstention stopped the mayor from being required to vote.
Gardner said that he changed his tune in October after conferring with leaders in health care, education and with leaders of neighboring cities.
“I have no problem with Mr. Shaffer or his desire to change this. I think i tend to agree with Ms. Callaway,” Gardner said.
Gardner said that he did not act alone in issuing the masking order, even though it appeared to some that he acted alone and extended his authority with the order.
“I know what the emergency order—how it reads, and it puts a clear responsibility on the mayor to confer with the aldermen and city staff,” Gardner said. “It was 5-1, it was clearly a majority. Although it wasn’t a vote, as (Alderman Heather) Alder called it, I got blessings, or a consensus approval.”
Callaway thought that some unforeseen events that disrupt lines of communication by internet would limit the Ozark city government’s ability to act quickly in an emergency.
“We are very fortunate in our community that we have not had some of the impacts that we’ve seen in other communities related to the pandemic and this disease, and if things were to get worse and our aldermen suffered some sort of onset of the disease itself or were unable to reach a quorum, which would be four aldermen, they could not take any action. In that situation, it would expose the community to a risk of not being able to take action that could lessen the burden of the pandemic,” Callaway said.
Shaffer noted in his bill introduction that he wasn’t acting in retaliation for the masking order, but in the interest of limiting any one government official from holding too much power.
“This is not a slight at the mayor, and I’m not being disingenuous to say that his mask order didn’t prompt this resolution. I’m not going to say that. I supported the mayor on that order, and I told him as much. He reached out to each one of us, and I appreciated that,” Shaffer said.
Alderman Nathan Posten pointed out that the board of aldermen still holds authority to undo any executive order that the mayor issues.
“If we felt that the mayor went rogue and was no longer representing the people, it shouldn’t be hard under those circumstances to get three or four aldermen to come together and repeal or change an ordinance that the mayor enacted,” Posten said.
Shaffer counters that the authority granted through the emergency order changes Ozark’s political structure where the aldermen make and pass laws and the mayor holds some authority to check and balance their decisions.
“The way that this has been set up is for the board of aldermen, two from each ward, to represent the individuals,” Shaffer said. “I don’t think any community wants a mayor, even in emergency situations, making decisions over the board unless the board is incapable of making those decisions.”
Ozark’s official website, http://ozarkmissouri.com, includes information on the mask order, a frequently asked questions section, and hotline numbers which residents can use to call and ask questions or make complaints.
