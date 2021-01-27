New houses are going up in subdivisions across Ozark. Whether the fee associated with connecting those houses to Ozark's municipal sewer system will go up along with those new frames remains to be seen.
In February, the Ozark Board of Aldermen will consider the second reading of a bill to increase sewer connection fees by 3.5 percent. The current fee is $2,189 for a single family home, and it would climb to $2,266, an increase of about $77.
Ozark City Administrator Steve Childers explained that in 2005, Ozark voters approved a ballot question that allowed the city to issue bonds to fund sewer system improvements. In order to pay back the bond debt, Ozark also established a sewer rate schedule to best fund debt retirement over time.
"It was also established by ordinance that each year the sewer connection fees to pay back that bond debt would be increased by 3.5 percent unless otherwise decided upon by the board of aldermen that that increase should not occur," Childers said.
Each year, the Ozark Board of Aldermen considers whether not to increase Ozark's sewer connection fee, which Childers said has been a practice every January since 2006.
Ozark Director of Public Works Jeremy Parsons showed a chart at a meeting Jan. 19. The chart showed Ozark's permit and impact fees for new houses compared to those in neighboring cities, such as Nixa, Republic, Springfield and Fremont Hills.
"Back in 2006, we were well above many of the municipalities around here. SInce that time, our impact fees have come much more in line with those other municipalities," Parsons said. "We are in line with other municipalities. Actually, there are other municipalities that are over us, and Highlandville is one of them."
Ozark Mayor Rick Gardner reflected on the fees over his time in city government. Gardner was an alderman at the time of the 2005 election and the sewer system bonding. The mayor said that the Ozark Board of Aldermen has not raised the fees by 3.5 percent every year.
"Some years we have passed this and some years we have not. Usually, it's been a discussion of how competitive we are with our neighbors, and how it might help us or hurt us in our residential development. I know that that may be a concern to some. I know that when we issued the bonds, we had to have a revenue stream to pay them back, and this was one of those things that was included in that," Gardner said.
Gardner said he felt that Ozark is financially strong enough to continue paying down the bonds without the 3.5-percent increase in 2021.
Alderman Nathan Posten asked about the speed at which Ozark is retiring the debt.
"I wouldn't say it's going to be exponentially quicker," Childers said. "If you had 200 single family building permits in a given year, the additional 3.5 percent only equates into 15,330 additional revenue dollars, so that's not a lot to really put towards the principal."
The majority of the revenue for paying down the sewer bonds comes from the monthly user fees that customers pay.
New sewer rates in Ozark started on Jan. 1.
The new rate for Ozark residence would be a $10 minimum charge for the first 1,000 gallons of water used, and then $8 for every 1,000 gallons thereafter. Sewer rates are calculated based on water usage each month. On the average, each customer pays an additional $10.11 per month from what they paid in 2020. Sewer customers in Ozark are billed based on the average number of gallons of refuse that they put into the sewer system.
A customer who used 5,000 gallons of water per month paid $31.89 for sewer service per month in 2020. Under the new rate structure, the same customer pays $42 per month. Parsons said that estimated bill is based off of 5,000 gallons of sewer usage per month.
The Ozark Board of Aldermen will consider the sewer connection fee increase bill when it convenes again on Feb. 1.
