Ozark aldermen seem to be in agreement that no one should neglect an animal, particularly a pet, but the six elected officials are wrestling with the language of Ozark's animal neglect ordinance.
Ward 1 Alderman Nathan Posten sponsored a bill he hopes will strengthen the city's law against people neglecting dogs. His goal is to prevent dogs in Ozark from falling victim to neglect.
“We’re kind of in this era right now where having a dog is cool, so everybody has one or ten, and they bought them without understanding how to properly care for them,” Posten said. “Our animals deserve better and people know better."
By law, a person in Ozark can be found guilty of animal neglect if he/she owns or has custody of an animal and "fails to provide adequate care, adequate shelter or adequate control which results in substantial harm to the animal." Upon conviction animal neglect is a crime punishable by a fine of up to $500 and a jail sentence of up to 15 days.
May 17, the Ozark Board of Aldermen took up the animal neglect bill for the second time since its introduction. The main component of the bill calls for limits to how long a dog may be tethered outside. If the bill is adopted, a dog would be allowed to be tethered by a non-choke collar or body harness to a leash at least eight feet in length. The dog could be tethered to a fixed anchor or point for no longer than 30 minutes.
“(A tether) becomes a babysitter for your animal," Posten said.
Enclosures or runs for dogs kept outside are not part of the bill language. Posten is taking specific aim at the practice of tying or chaining a dog to an anchor.
“The bill doesn’t necessarily address a run at all. It only talks about fixing the animal to a fixed point,” Posten said.
Ward 3 Alderman Heather Alder said that the practice of tethering a dog is necessary for some pet owners, particularly those who have recently moved, plan to move, or can't otherwise afford to put up a fence or an animal enclosure.
“Some people don’t have a fence, especially if they are renters. They’re not going to pay to fence it up if they have animals,” Alder said.
Ward 2 Alderman Bruce Galloway shared a personal experience observing a neglected dog in Ozark, and not having much of a way to stop it or better the situation.
"I watched it grow from a puppy to a vicious dog in the space of a summer. I saw it charge at kids. I was walking by that house about every day, actually walking my dog. I think it's valid to not want that to happen," Galloway said.
Galloway notes that enforcing a law that bans the practice of tethering a dog for a long period of time would be citizen complaint-driven, and largely citizen-enforced.
"The way this ordinance was written takes two observations within a certain timeframe," Galloway said. "If the city prosecutor decided to prosecute, then the person who made the complaint would have to testify and say, 'This is what I saw,' and then we create a presumption that the dog was out there for the invalid period of time or the illegal period of time."
Ward 1 R.J. Flores said he supported the spirit of the bill, but didn't support the language of the bill or the way it was constructed. He added that he didn't know of any suggestions he would offer to fix the bill that Posten had offered in order to change his vote.
"The thing that makes me uncomfortable about this, or just not a fan of it, is basically anybody who is going to be leaving their dog out or neglecting an animal--really at that point, I guess you could put them on a runner indefinitely," Flores said. "I fear that it will target people who are not dog owners, and will not target what you are aiming for here, which is people who are neglecting their dog, leaving their dogs in cages or on runners and things like that."
Flores said he doesn't support putting a time limit on tethering a dog, because every dog and every owner has a different situation.
"To make something that would encompass everything that is animal neglect would be pretty laborious," Flores said. "I'm not necessarily against the idea of trying to stop people from neglecting their animals, but I don't feel that this bill is going to accomplish that."
Mayor Bradley Jackson sought some input from citizens after the bill was introduced in early May.
"The comments I got back ranged from government overreach, private property, private possession," Jackson said. "It's a tough one. It's going to be hard to get the results you want and still keep everybody happy."
Jackson did compliment Posten for attempting to stop dogs from going neglected.
"I applaud your efforts to try and find something that is sensible, I'm just not sure what that's going to be," Jackson said.
The animal neglect bill could come up for a second and final reading as soon as the next Ozark Board of Aldermen meeting on June 7.
