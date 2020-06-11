Ozark gained more than 360 acres of property by a 4-2 vote of the city’s board of aldermen.
What comes next is up for dispute.
The vote on June 1 was only a vote for the annexation for 362.58 acres of land off of Selmore Road and Elk Valley Road. The board will consider the remainder of the development plan from Natural Bridge LLC, including the plat for the subdivision that will regulate lot sizes, at a future meeting.
Developer Stu Stenger and his sister, Stephanie Stenger, see the southern third of Ozark as a key place for future growth and development.
“We’ve owned this property for quite a long time, and while we’ve had ownership of it, you all have invested in a sanitary sewer system that runs right through the valley, so you have investment in a sewer that isn’t being used and contributed to by the land that it’s adjacent to,” Stephanie Stenger said.
Their plan calls for the land to be rezoned to accommodate houses, mostly single family homes.
“As of now, there is a shortage of homes in southwest Missouri, and as of now, we’ve not seen a contraction in development and sales of homes,” Stenger said. “The interest rates are so low.”
The Stengers pledged to make further contributions to Ozark’s economy by hiring local contractors, subcontractors and developers to build that houses that would make up the new subdivision.
They also pledged to protect the natural features of the area, using some pieces of land that is in a flood plain as communal land, and to protect a natural bridge on their property.
“It’s actually going to be featured in the development with its own community area around it where people can have events there, they can have picnics there. One of our land planners said he could even see people holding weddings there, it’s so beautiful,” Stu Stenger said. “We will feature that, along with the 50 acres of green space, along with 6,400 lineal feet of walking trails.”
That doesn’t mean that the green space will function like a public park.
“I didn’t say it would be open to the public. It would be community property for people who live in that subdivision,” Stephanie Stenger said.
City Administrator Steve Childers said that the way the Ozark’s laws are written makes development issues such as communal space, dark skies initiatives and street lighting more of an issue for zoning classifications rather than when the board of aldermen decides whether or not it will annex property into the city.
Ozark Director of Planning and Development Cameron Smith said the Stenger group’s met all of the qualifications, when questioned by the mayor.
The Stenger family has been developing subdivisions across growing parts of Missouri for about four decades.
Differing opinions
Ward 1 Alderman Nathan Posten, whose ward is comprised of the southern third of Ozark, went on the record June 1 with his decision to vote “No.”
“I have a lot of reservations about it,” Posten said. “One, this annexation would be an immediate jump to what we envision as being the borders of the city. This would be the southern edge of the city, and we would be setting it up to be potentially developed before we had the developed all the other infill between it and already developed property.”
Posten compared the development to places off of State Route NN, such as the Waterford and Grand Haven subdivisions in far northeastern Ozark.
“I also have concerns about our ability to properly serve this,” Posten said. “We’re going to have a continuing problem with roads and we’re going to have a continuing problem with police.”
Police and streets are funded through sales tax revenue, and that doesn’t necessarily climb when the population increases, Posten argued.
“This town loses money on almost every home we annex. This is not a property tax town. We lose money. We do not recover enough from the residents that live here to pay for much of the infrastructure,” Posten said.
Ozark can help itself by become more compact in its population density, Posten said.
Ward 3 Alderman Jason Shaffer offered a differing view.
“I am in support of this development,” Shaffer said. “I think the city has interest in developing its southern border. I have good faith, strong faith in the developer. Stenger development has been around for a long time, and produced some beautiful subdivisions.”
Shaffer supports the idea of more development happening on southern Ozark, and believes it will create construction jobs, affordable housing and an increase in sales tax revenue for businesses of of South Street.
“By putting more people on the south side, more people will typically shop closer to home,” Shaffer said.
Shaffer believes that more people living on the south side of Ozark will result in support for businesses on the south side, and serve as a way to bring in other developments.
“I like the idea that new development will create jobs for our city,” Shaffer said.
Stephanie Stenger, speaking at a previous Ozark Board of Aldermen meeting on May 18, offered a view similar to Shaffer’s take on residents of southern Ozark being more likely to shop locally.
“We bought the property because we believe that the south side is the way that Ozark should grow staying independent as Ozark, and I think that people who live on the south side of town would shop in Ozark. They’re not going to travel through Ozark to go any farther north, so I think it’s a good thing for Ozark,” Stenger said.
Ward 2 Alderman Ted Smith said he landed somewhere between Posten and Shaffer’s opinions on the development, at least financially.
“It is my opinion with my other hat on, the CPA hat on, that we’ve got to slow down new single family home construction in Ozark,” Smith said. “Our cost to operate is going to exceed our ability to provide services at some point in the future.”
On June 2, Ozark voters turned down a proposal to enact a 2.375-percent use tax on purchases made via the internet from out-of-state retailers. The use tax proposals failure, Smith said, further strengthens the budget challenges municipal governments face in 2020.
New homes are going up in Ozark, but the jobs that go with the people who will live in those homes are going to Springfield.
Smith is of the opinion that Ozark should work to slow single family home construction. At the same time, he acknowledged that he believed in the quality of the Stenger Construction proposal. Smith is fearful that too much single-family home construction will drive up Ozark’s cost of living to the point it becomes too expensive for people to live there.
“I hate to say that, but the whole idea of us filling in space and the thought that a Target is going to come here is not true—ain’t gonna happen, not at least, probably, in my lifetime,” Smith said. “Especially post-COVID, I just don’t think it’s going to happen.”
The 4-2 annexation vote came down to Shaffer, Smith, Ward 2 Alderman Bruce Galloway and Ward 1 Alderman R.J. Flores voting in its favor. Posten and Ward 3 Alderman Heather Alder case the dissenting votes.
Petitions against the plan
Cameron Smith, the Ozark Director of Planning and Development, explained to the board of aldermen that the city received a pair of petitions from neighboring homeowners and residents who are against the development off of Selmore Road.
Those petitions, Smith said, were symbolic of their opposition, but did not meet the legal thresholds for any sort of action required by state law.
“That statute notes that at least 5 percent of the qualified voters of the city are what you take into considerations for these petitions,” Smith said. “One petition was a petition in opposition of the annexation, the other petition was a petition for approval with stipulations or conditions on the approval.”
Petitioners would have needed to collect 573 signatures from a potential pool of 11,462 registered voters living in Ozark.
On the first petition, only 15 signatures came from voters who lived inside Ozark. On the second petition, Smith said that 11 of the 129 signatures qualified under the law. Still opposition is expected at future meetings when the Ozark Board of Aldermen will consider rezoning the land from agricultural to residential.
Posten said he was not comfortable with attempting to put conditions, like a dark sky condition, on the developer in the annexation phase of the three-step process for bringing a new subdivision inside the city limits.
“I don’t want to manage these situations just by condition, I’m not comfortable with that. That’s not the way I want to handle things,” Posten said. “Let’s change the law if we don’t like the law, that’s our job. We’re legislators.”
In the future, Posten knows he will have to take up debate on whether or not the Stenger property should be rezoned to hold houses.
“It’s not going to be that way forever. I know that the owners are going to come back and ask to have it rezoned, and I think that when they do so, I think they probably can see that there’s going to be some battles. We’ve got some concerns, rightfully so, this is a massive piece of property,” Posten said.
Posten said the opponents’ concerns to the developer can be addressed in the zoning process or by the board of aldermen changing laws related to development.
