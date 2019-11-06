Not one, not two, but three Ozark School District art teachers were chosen by Missouri State University to have artwork displayed in the Statewide Juried Art Exhibition for Secondary Teachers and Students.
“I am beyond excited about this. Three teachers being accepted is a huge representation of our amazing department,” Ozark Junior High art teacher Lindsey Johnson said.
Artwork from Johnson, along with Ozark High School art teachers Jake Williams and Mandy Evans, will be on display for the exhibition, which is Oct. 30-Nov. 15 at Missouri State University Student Exhibition Center, 838 E. Walnut St., Springfield. Each teacher selected also gets to choose three pieces of student work, which means artwork from three Ozark Junior High students — Gage Depee, Kamryn Mayfield and Avanelle Birch — and six Ozark High School students — Kelley Bailey, Katie Clay, Glaire George, Lindsey Hudson, Katie Marshall, Margaux Stewart— will also be on display.
"As teachers, I believe it's crucial that we are constantly challenging ourselves and growing, so we can share those lessons we learn with our students,” Williams said. “We have some really talented art teachers in our district who rarely have a chance to showcase their artwork to students. I think this will be a great opportunity to not only show off the talent of our teachers, but to show off some of the amazing talent we have from our students.”
According to MSU’s website, the goal of the exhibition is to give teachers an opportunity to participate in a competitive, juried exhibition, and inspire young artists by providing a platform for their work to be displayed in a college venue. Awards were announced during a Nov. 1 reception.
“What a huge honor for a statewide exhibit to have our district represented so well,” Evans said.
