If you’ve driven past two of Christian County’s largest auto dealerships, it’s hard to miss the new signs.
What was once Campbell Ford is now James River Ford off of U.S. Highway 65 and Highway 14, and what was once Youngblood is now James River Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. As of Dec. 1, both dealerships are under new ownership and management.
Missouri Department of Revenue records show that the dealerships are now owned by Chuck Cummings, Cory Bunger and Roger Bunger, the latter of whom is also the owner of Tri Lakes Motors in Branson. Cory Bunger is registered as the general manager of both the Ford and Jeep dealerships in Ozark.
Missouri Secretary of State’s Office records show that James River Ford was established on Oct. 13, 2020.
Youngblood Auto Group celebrated its grand opening in Ozark in 2017 and an expansion with a groundbreaking in November 2018. The expanded dealership off of U.S. Highway 65 and State Route CC opened in the summer of 2019. Youngblood has been in business for more than 40 years, and maintains its Kia and Nissan dealership on South Campbell Avenue in Springfield.
Youngblood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram also pumped significant sponsorship revenue
Youngblood’s Ozark store reported 1,469 vehicle units sold to the Missouri Department of Revenue in 2020. Records show that 751 of those vehicles were new, and 718 were used. It also represented a drop off from 2,548 units reported sold in 2018.
Campbell Ford celebrated 75 years of doing business in Ozark in November 2019.
Campbell Ford reported 225 units sold in 2020, according to the Missouri Department of Revenue, a significant drop from 332 units in 2019, and 531 units in 2016.
