Police department spending came under the scrutiny of the Ozark Board of Aldermen on Feb. 16, when the board examined a contract between the Ozark Police Department and a local business.
NRoute Enterprises is a company based in Ozark that provides police vehicle equipment services to its clients. By a 6-0 vote, the Ozark Board of Aldermen agreed to enter into a contract with Nroute that spans the remainder of the 2021 budget year.
At a minimum, Ozark will spend at least $8,800 with NRoute Enterprises in 2021. The contract specifies that the contract payout won't exceed $100,000. The financial range of the spending bill attached to the contract rang an alarm for Alderman Nathan Posten, who asked about the appearance of a $91,200 spending range.
"How do we get from $8,800 to $100,000?" Posten asked.
"Typically, a new vehicle upfit costs us about $8,800. This year, we purchased five new vehicles, but also through our repair and maintenance of vehicles, we have sometimes some very considerable technology things and stuff like that that may go out on one of our vehicles," Ozark Police Chief Justin Arnold said.
NRoute is the contractor that also replaces outdated or broken equipment for the Ozark Police Department.
Arnold said that the contract with NRoute saves Ozark as vehicle manufacturers update the cars that are typically used by law enforcement agencies, such as the Dodge Charger and the Ford Explorer.
"Is this just kind of a sunk cost, once it's done, it's going to go with that car?" Posten asked.
"Once we upfit a car, we take everything out and we reuse it as much as we can," Arnold said. "We also do a lot of trade-ins and stuff like that when it comes to new equipment that is no longer usable in these new packages. You have to remember, about every two to three years, Ford, Dodge, Chevy come out with a new package, and that equipment doesn't always transfer over."
In those cases, Arnold said, the Ozark Police Department contacts smaller law enforcement agencies that may be using older vehicles, and sells the older equipment at surplus prices to recoup some money.
Arnold said the funding for the NRoute contract will come from the police department's capital improvement and vehicle maintenance and repair budgets.
"We have plenty of funds available between those two budgets to account for the $100,000 that this contract could go up to,” Arnold said.
The outfitting, or "upfitting" as it is called, includes equipping police vehicles with lights, sirens, low-frequency speakers and mounts, window armor, spotlights, radio antennae, prisoner seat partitions, interior consoles and other features unique to law enforcement, such as a mount that would be used to store a shotgun. The outfitting ranges from a $42.50 cupholder to a $2,179 light bar for a vehicle's roof.
"Historically, NRoute Enterprises, LLC, of Ozark, Missouri, has received the bid for services on upfitting patrol vehicles and for several years has been the only company who submits a bid for services," Arnold wrote in a memo to the Board of Aldermen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.