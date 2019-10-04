Emergency responders who serve Christian County will be honored at a tailgate party in recognition of their service to the community.
The Sonrise Baptist Church and participating merchants will “Honor Our Local Heroes” at a private tailgate party in the north parking lot of Ozark High School from 5-6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. At 7 p.m., the Ozark Tigers have a home football game against Republic.
Sonrise Baptist will also sponsor the Ozark High School Friday night football game on behalf of first responders and their immediate families. Members and staff of the Ozark Fire Protection District, the Ozark Police Department, Christian County Sheriff’s Office (which includes the Ozark school resource officers), the Christian County Office of Emergency Management, the Christian County Ambulance District and the Missouri State Highway Patrol will be recognized during a halftime ceremony.
The Ozark merchants participating in this year’s event are Murfin’s Market, Rosie Jo’s, Ozark Walmart, Sam’s Club, Pyramid Foods and McAlister’s Deli.
A hero or heroine is, “a real person who combats adversity in the face of danger through feats of ingenuity, bravery or strength—a person who is admired or idealized for courage, outstanding achievements, or noble qualities. A hero is a person who, in the opinion of others, has special achievements, abilities, or personal qualities and regarded as a role model.”
