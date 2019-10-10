Representatives and recruiters from approximately 60 colleges and universities filled the Ozark High School gym Oct. 3.
The annual Ozark college fair is for juniors and seniors, and Ozark invites students from surrounding school districts to take part in exploring their post-high school options.
Students from Chadwick, Sparta, Clever and Galena came to Ozark to attend the college fair. They were also able to explore options such as joining the U.S. military or studying at a technical school.
