Ozark High School students attended the Missouri DECA Fall Leadership and State Officer Election Conference Oct. 13-14 in Branson.
Students participated in leadership and educational workshops, competitive event practice programs and learned skills to develop their own leadership potential. In addition, these students joined over 600 other student delegates from around the state to select this year’s cabinet of Missouri DECA district vice president officers, which includes an Ozark student.
Ozark senior Ethan Paladino was elected and installed as the 2019-2020 District 11 vice president.
Grant Jenkins, an Ozark High School DECA advisor, said Paladino's involvement in DECA has helped energize Ozark's chapter.
"Ethan being elected as our region's vice president serves as a much-deserved acknowledgment of his superior leadership in DECA and in his community," Jenkins said. "I am also proud of the support shown by all of our DECA officers and members at the leadership conference as they positively represent Ozark High School."
Teacher Matt Fevold also advises Ozark’s DECA chapter.
DECA is an international association of high school students studying marketing, finance, hospitality and management. The state affiliate of the DECA Inc. organization is the career and technical student organization for Missouri. Missouri DECA is a nationally recognized association with more than 7,000 members. There are 12 DECA districts and 153 DECA chapters in Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.