Karen Miller, president of the Finley River Community Foundation, was honored with the Fred Lemons Award by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.
At the CFO’s annual Affiliate Appreciation Conference on Nov. 8, at Springfield’s Darr Agricultural Center, Miller was cited for her 18-year involvement with FRCF. Currently serving her second term as president, she also served two terms on the CFO Board of Directors. A long-time, now retired, educator in Ozark and Sparta, Miller also started the Youth Empowerment Project of Ozark, one of the CFO’s most successful YEP chapters. YEP-O has awarded more than $25,000 back to youth groups within the Ozark School District.
Miller has been involved in the establishment of several funds, including a scholarship named in memory of her late husband, Dennis; creation of the Ozark School District Foundation; the Missouri Retired Teachers Association; and the Impact 100 Ozark group, a giving circle for high-impact grant-making.
The Fred Lemons Award is named for the late president of the Lockwood Community Foundation, who demonstrated remarkable leadership during his 15-year tenure until his death in 2014. Miller is the fifth recipient of the award, which includes a $500 unrestricted grant to the FRCF.
“Karen is a true champion of her community and a philanthropist who shares not only resources, but the gift of time on behalf of the FRCF, the YEP-O students, Ozark schools and more,” Finley River Community Foundation CFO Brian Fogle said.
The FRCF was founded in 2001 and holds assets of about $2.5 million as of June 30, 2019.
