Ozark High School FFA students had some fun with first graders Oct. 15-17 for the club’s annual Fall Fest at the Ozark FFA Farm.
Elementary students got the full farm experience through outdoor games, a petting zoo, a hayride, pumpkin decorating, face painting and even s’mores around a campfire — all while learning about agriculture.
“A lot of kids have never been on a farm so they get to come out here and learn about the farm animals we have and get to see the outdoors,” Ozark junior FFA member Abbey Hammons said.
FFA Advisor Jeremy Sisco said the annual event is a good partnership, giving FFA members valuable leadership experience while teaching younger students about agriculture.
“We pride ourselves in being a student-led organization. The students take ownership of the event and plan it — contact the teachers and coordinate the dates. I think it teaches them a lot of responsibility,” Sisco said. “This also allows us to highlight our school farm, which we are lucky to have.”
Hammons said it’s always fun to show younger students around the farm.
“We’re very lucky that we get to do this. The kids really enjoy it, the teachers enjoy it and we’re lucky that the district is able to come together,” she said.
Ozark FFA has more than 300 members and is one of the largest chapters in Missouri.
