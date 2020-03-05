Kylan Pickren keeps shooting and keeps making his shots. He won the Elks Hoop Shoot State Championship in St. Louis, and moves on to the Elks’ National Regionals.
Pickren made 22 of his 25 attempts to win the 10-11 age division for boys. The fifth-grader at Ozark East Elementary advances to the national regionals to compete against other state champions from Arkansas, Tennessee and Kentucky. He will compete in Paducah, Kentucky on March 14.
If he can win in Kentucky, Pickren can move on to the national championship, which will be held on April 18, 2020 in Chicago. Each year, the names of the six national champions are inscribed at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
The Christian County Elks Lodge No. 2777 held its annual Elks National Hoop Shoot on Dec. 14, 2019, at The OC in Ozark, which Pickren won.
