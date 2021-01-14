An Ozark man was convicted of statutory rape and could spend the rest of his life in prison.
James W. Rankin, 44, was found guilty of first-degree statutory rape at a trial that concluded Jan. 13. Greene County Judge Becky Borthwick also found that Rankin is a predatory sexual offender for acts that would constitute the offense of statutory sodomy in Christian County.
In a previous case in Christian County, Rankin pleaded guilty to first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree domestic assault.
According to the indictment filed in Springfield by Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Patterson, Rankin began sexually abusing his girlfriend’s daughter when she was 12 years old while they lived in Christian County. On a Saturday after the girl had turned 13 years old, Rankin took the victim to his place of employment in Springfield and raped her.
“The defendant was a father figure to the victim and was a trusted adult in the victim’s life. The victim did not immediately disclose the abuse because she felt guilt and shame for what was happening to her and feared she would not be believed. In fact, the majority of child sexual abuse incidents are never disclosed,” Patterson said in a statement issued after the verdict came down on Jan. 13.
There are many blocks that prevent children from disclosing allegations of abuse. These include distrusting institutional actors or authority figures, fear of not being believed, shame or guilt, the fear of “breaking up” their family or threats of harm from their abusers or others.
If you suspect a child needs help, make a report. The Children Division’s Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-392-3728.
Rankin’s conviction of first-degree statutory rape is an unclassified felony under Missouri law, which means it is punishable by a minimum of 10 years in prison and can carry a life sentence. Rankin has a sentencing hearing in Springfield set for March 18. He will undergo a sentence assessment by the Department of Probation and Parole.
Jail records show that Rankin remains an inmate in the Greene County Jail.
