An Ozark man was struck and killed by a train as he walked near a railroad crossing in rural Greene County.
William C. Kendrick, 23, died Nov. 30, at 4 a.m. about two miles south of the Willard city limits. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol incident report, Kendrick was walking on or along Farm Road 124 to the west of Springfield.
The train tracks cross Farm Road 123 between Farm Roads 93 and 97, which are just west of State Route AB.
Kendrick was struck by a Burlington Northern train traveling southbound into Springfield.
