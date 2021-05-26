John Wayne Stott Jr. was sentenced to 25 years in a Missouri prison, but he is currently incarcerated at a medium security federal prison in Butner, North Carolina.
Stott, 38, entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to 25 years in state prison for statutory sodomy of a person less than 12 years of age.
In February 2020, a federal judge sentenced Stott to 60 years in prison after Stott pleaded guilty in federal court to two counts of class B felony producing child pornography and one count of class C felony receiving and distributing child pornography. Stott entered the pleas at a prior hearing in Springfield on June 20, 2019.
U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes handed down the sentence on Feb. 24, 2020. The federal sentence does not allow Stott the possibility of parole.
Law enforcement agents then brought Stott to Ozark, where he stayed in the Christian County Jail to face a grand jury indictment in state court. Fourteen of Stott's initial charges were dismissed on Jan. 14, 2021, which set the plea agreement into motion.
Stott declared his intent to plead guilty to one charge in Christian County Feb. 19, 2021. Circuit Judge Jennifer Growcock handed down the 25-year sentence on April 28. Should Stott complete his sentence in federal prison, he will be brought back into Missouri to serve 25 years in a Missouri Department of Corrections prison.
Stott was initially under a 15-count indictment by a Christian County grand jury. Because Stott was indicted by a grand jury, some details of the allegations against him are not readily available in public court records.
A federal grand jury first indicted Stott Dec. 12, 2018. The indictment alleged that Stott attempted to entice a minor girl to engage in sexual performances that would be preserved in photos and/or video.
The Christian County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI did the investigation that led to the federal grand jury indictment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.