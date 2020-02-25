A federal judge sentenced an Ozark man 60 years in federal prison for producing child pornography.
John Wayne Stott Jr., 38, was sentenced Feb. 24, after he pleaded guilty in federal court to two counts of class B felony producing child pornography and one count of class C felony receiving and distributing child pornography. Stott entered the pleas at a prior hearing in Springfield on June 20, 2019.
U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes handed down the sentence, which does not allow Stott the possibility of parole.
A federal grand jury first indicted Stott on Dec. 12, 2018. The indictment alleged that Stott attempted to entice a minor girl to engage in sexual performances that would be preserved in photos and/or video.
The Christian County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI did the investigation that led to the federal grand jury indictment.
