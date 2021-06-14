Two original members of the Ozark Mountain Daredevils reconnected with a piece of their past, and they intend to share it with all of their fans.
"The Quilt Album" was recorded at a studio in London, England in December of 1973. The label, A&M Records, commissioned the hand-painted 6-foot-by-6-foot sign. Today, the sign is back in the band's possession in Missouri.
John Dillon and Michael "Supe" Granda connected with long lost friend of 47 years, an original piece of artwork from the band's first album painted in 1974. "The Quilt Album" is what most of the Daredevils fans call "The Ozark Mountain Daredevils" album, which contained "If You Wanna Get to Heaven," "Country Girl," and the "Chicken Train Stomp," among other tracks.
Founding member and guitarist John Dillon recalled a discussion he had with the late Steve Cash, who plays the harmonica on the hit record the band members simply call "Heaven," in which the two marveled at "Heaven" getting radio play and getting the band's name out in public.
"I said, 'Steve, we're on the radio and we're climbing the charts. What do we do now?' And he said, 'I've never thought this far. I have no idea.' Our whole career has been that way," Dillon said.
Dillon is credited with playing seven different instruments on the Ozark Mountain Daredevils' self-titled debut album. Dillon, Cash, Randle Chowning, Granda, Larry Lee and Buddy Brayfield made up the band's lineup for the first album. The artwork on the cover gave record buyers a glimpse that the Daredevils' music was eclectic, a blend of rock, country rock and southern rock music.
"This is an iconic symbol for who we are and what we're about. The quilt that is on our album jacket was actually a real quilt that was sent to our management company, Good Karma in Kansas City," Dillon said.
A photo of the quilt became the painting that became the album cover.
"It also showcases who we are and where we're from, which is a really important part of our legacy, and probably the reason that we're still together to this day," Dillon said. "In a way, it's sort of come back home."
The Ozark Mountain Daredevils are rehearsing in Springfield, but the band remains a steadfast favorite among locals in Christian County. When U.S. Baseball Park was refurbished in 2016, the first event the Ozark stadium hosted was an Ozark Mountain Daredevils concert. It was their second big concert in Ozark, having opened for Alabama in the same stadium in August 2001.
Dwight Glenn, the band's manager, hosted a gathering in Springfield June 9, and shared the story of the sign with the Daredevils' friends and family members. They gathered at Nick Sibley's Studio in downtown Springfield for a short rehearsal, which quickly turned into more of a concert, followed by the unveiling of the painting.
"Back in the early '70s, record companies would promote albums at a place that these guys can speak to called Tower Records, on the Sunset Strip, that had huge plate glass windows, and when you had an album come through on your label, you would send over a rendering or a piece of art so that the people coming in Tower Records and driving by would know that this album was available," Glenn said.
A man in Los Angeles acquired the artwork from a storage unit, when the renter of a neighboring unit was cleaning out space and offered up the art at no cost.
"The gentleman that contacted us and ended up with the sign had never heard of the Daredevils, but he saved the sign," Glenn said.
Glenn recounted how the sign's new owner kept it in the office space of his business, until his wife reportedly told him it was taking up too much room. That's when he found the Ozark Mountain Daredevils' website and emailed the band. Glenn and company then arranged to have the artwork crated and shipped from Los Angeles to Springfield.
"I hear that the guy who actually found this in the dumpster became a fan, which is cool, and it hung in his business for a number of years," Dillon said.
"It was getting ready to hit the scrap heap until they contacted us out of the blue," Granda said.
Granda knew what the record would sound like after the band finished recording, but recounted how he was the last member of the Daredevils to see it when the album was released. He was blissfully unaware of the band's commercial success as "Heaven" hit the airwaves.
"After we finished recording the record, everybody flew from London back to Springfield. I didn't, because I had fallen in love, and I flew to Bogota, Colombia in South America, where my girlfriend was," Granda said.
The Daredevils bass player stayed in South America for about a month.
"I had no contact, because there were no cell phones in '74, no YouTube, no instant downloads, so I had no idea what the record was going to look like," Granda said. "When I came home, I got off the plane a month later, and they said, 'Oh, here it is,' and they handed it to me, and I fell on the floor because it was so beautiful."
The big album cover is back, and the Daredevils are practicing for some concerts in the second half of 2021. The closest shows to Christian County are in Kasnas City Aug. 21, St. Louis Sept. 18, and Steelville on Nov. 5-6. A concert "TBA" is also listed on Sept. 4.
The Ozark Mountain Daredevils lineup now includes Bill Jones, Ruell Chappel, Ron Gremp, Dave Painter, Kelly Brown, Nick Sibley and Molly Healy.
As the rehearsals continue, Glenn said the band is looking for a permanent home for the Quilt Album sign from 1974.
"We want this to be where the public to see it. This isn't something to go on somebody's wall," Glenn said.
Dillon and Granda agreed that they are happy to see the original artwork preserved.
"It has the value of age on it, so we'll be real careful with it," Dillon said.
Dillon added that fans can also inspect the record cover up close at liquor stores and bars.
"It's also the label that's on our Ozark Mountain Daredevils Dry Gin. I know people are supposed to do that stuff, so I just did that," Dillon laughed through his own shameless plug.
