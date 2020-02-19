Members of Missouri Future Business Leaders of America from Ozark and Nixa brought home dozens of medals from the FBLA district leadership conference Feb. 4, at Missouri State University.

The Ozark FBLA chapter won 32 medals in 26 different events.

“This group of FBLA students did a great job this year. They put in a lot of time outside of school to get prepared for their events,” said Matt Fevold, OHS FBLA advisor. “Many events require the students to create presentations, websites and digital designs for businesses. While other events require the students to find solutions to business problems using outside-the-box thinking and creativity. These events are valuable with helping our kids learn real life skills in a fun, competitive environment.”

Nixa’s Phi Beta Lambda chapter of FBLA earned 20 medals, and had 10 students qualify for the upcoming state competition April 19-21, at Missouri State University.

Missouri FBLA-PBL, a chartered member of National FBLA-PBL, is a registered 501(c)3. Its mission is to bring business and education together in a positive working relationship through innovative leadership and career development programs. Missouri FBLA-PBL membership exceeds 16,500, making it the second-largest state chapter of the organization in the nation and the second-largest CTSO in Missouri.

Ozark FBLA state qualifiers

Lauren Fergerson - Accounting, fifth

Camryn Denny - Advertising, second

Megan Surface - Business Communication, fifth

Nathaniel Kean - Computer Problem Solving, first and highest test score in Missouri; Cyber Security, first; Networking Concepts, first

Leah Currence and Maegan Surface - Hospitality Management, first 

Calla Yeara-Sothern - Introduction to Business, third; Introduction to Business Communication, second; Introduction to Business Procedures, first

Amy Surface - Journalism, second

Savannah Jenkins - Organizational Leadership, fourth

Grace Stine - Personal Finance, fifth

Claire Reynolds - Political Science, fifth 

Colton Ford - Publication Design, first

Ethan Paladino - Sports and Entertainment Management, first

Jaylen Weston - Advertising, fifth

Nixa FBLA state qualifiers

Amanda Eckels - Impromtu Speaking, first

Amanda Eckels - Political Science, first

Dallin Attwooll - Introduction to Business Communication, first

Preston Roesslet - Computer Problem Solving, second

Amanda Eckels - Insurance and Risk Management, second

Brady Vaughan - Economics, second

Dallin Attwooll - Introduction to Financial Math, second

Taylor Steele - Organizational Leadership, second

Brady Vaughan - Personal Finance, second

Isaiah Holgerson - Journalism, third

Preston Roesslet - Networking Concepts, third

Dallin Attwooll - Introduction to FBLA, fourth

Nora Woosley - Introduction to Financial Math, fourth

Brady Vaughan - Political Science, fourth

Aaron Gardner - Business Calculations, fifth

Wyatt Krawczyk - Introduction to Business Procedures, fifth

Nixa FBLA district medalists

Isaiah Holgerson and Wyatt Krawczyk - Introduction to Business Presentation Team, third

Lindsey Bryant and Lucas Crow - Business Ethics Team, fourth

Aaron Gardner - Emerging Business Issues, fourth

Nixa district wild card winners  

FBLA District 18 Wild Card Winners, The following students scored in the next top 10 in their test scores and automatically qualify for the FBLA State Leadership Conference.

Aaron Gardner- Business Communication

Isaiah Holgerson- Introduction to Business

Other top finishers from Ozark

Emily Cobb and Katelyn Marshall - Broadcast Journalism, third

Emma Bassett and Lauren Fergerson - Business Ethics, second

Abigail Meadows - Client Service, fourth

Drew Bloomquist - Emerging Business Issues, fifth

Emily McCulloch and Clair Reynolds - Global Business, third

Payeton Loughead - Job Interview, fourth

Grace Stine and Amy Surface - Marketing, third

Hannah Botarel and Molly Morrison - Public Service Announcement, third

Landan Heithold - Sales Presentation, fifth

