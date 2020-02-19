Members of Missouri Future Business Leaders of America from Ozark and Nixa brought home dozens of medals from the FBLA district leadership conference Feb. 4, at Missouri State University.
The Ozark FBLA chapter won 32 medals in 26 different events.
“This group of FBLA students did a great job this year. They put in a lot of time outside of school to get prepared for their events,” said Matt Fevold, OHS FBLA advisor. “Many events require the students to create presentations, websites and digital designs for businesses. While other events require the students to find solutions to business problems using outside-the-box thinking and creativity. These events are valuable with helping our kids learn real life skills in a fun, competitive environment.”
Nixa’s Phi Beta Lambda chapter of FBLA earned 20 medals, and had 10 students qualify for the upcoming state competition April 19-21, at Missouri State University.
Missouri FBLA-PBL, a chartered member of National FBLA-PBL, is a registered 501(c)3. Its mission is to bring business and education together in a positive working relationship through innovative leadership and career development programs. Missouri FBLA-PBL membership exceeds 16,500, making it the second-largest state chapter of the organization in the nation and the second-largest CTSO in Missouri.
Ozark FBLA state qualifiers
Lauren Fergerson - Accounting, fifth
Camryn Denny - Advertising, second
Megan Surface - Business Communication, fifth
Nathaniel Kean - Computer Problem Solving, first and highest test score in Missouri; Cyber Security, first; Networking Concepts, first
Leah Currence and Maegan Surface - Hospitality Management, first
Calla Yeara-Sothern - Introduction to Business, third; Introduction to Business Communication, second; Introduction to Business Procedures, first
Amy Surface - Journalism, second
Savannah Jenkins - Organizational Leadership, fourth
Grace Stine - Personal Finance, fifth
Claire Reynolds - Political Science, fifth
Colton Ford - Publication Design, first
Ethan Paladino - Sports and Entertainment Management, first
Jaylen Weston - Advertising, fifth
Nixa FBLA state qualifiers
Amanda Eckels - Impromtu Speaking, first
Amanda Eckels - Political Science, first
Dallin Attwooll - Introduction to Business Communication, first
Preston Roesslet - Computer Problem Solving, second
Amanda Eckels - Insurance and Risk Management, second
Brady Vaughan - Economics, second
Dallin Attwooll - Introduction to Financial Math, second
Taylor Steele - Organizational Leadership, second
Brady Vaughan - Personal Finance, second
Isaiah Holgerson - Journalism, third
Preston Roesslet - Networking Concepts, third
Dallin Attwooll - Introduction to FBLA, fourth
Nora Woosley - Introduction to Financial Math, fourth
Brady Vaughan - Political Science, fourth
Aaron Gardner - Business Calculations, fifth
Wyatt Krawczyk - Introduction to Business Procedures, fifth
Nixa FBLA district medalists
Isaiah Holgerson and Wyatt Krawczyk - Introduction to Business Presentation Team, third
Lindsey Bryant and Lucas Crow - Business Ethics Team, fourth
Aaron Gardner - Emerging Business Issues, fourth
Nixa district wild card winners
FBLA District 18 Wild Card Winners, The following students scored in the next top 10 in their test scores and automatically qualify for the FBLA State Leadership Conference.
Aaron Gardner- Business Communication
Isaiah Holgerson- Introduction to Business
Other top finishers from Ozark
Emily Cobb and Katelyn Marshall - Broadcast Journalism, third
Emma Bassett and Lauren Fergerson - Business Ethics, second
Abigail Meadows - Client Service, fourth
Drew Bloomquist - Emerging Business Issues, fifth
Emily McCulloch and Clair Reynolds - Global Business, third
Payeton Loughead - Job Interview, fourth
Grace Stine and Amy Surface - Marketing, third
Hannah Botarel and Molly Morrison - Public Service Announcement, third
Landan Heithold - Sales Presentation, fifth
