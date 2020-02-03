In the midst of a development boom, Ozark’s ordinances will undergo review by an outside consultant.
The Ozark Board of Aldermen voted 5-0 to enter into a contract with the Southwest Missouri Council of Governments (SMCOG) for a comprehensive review of the city’s municipal code. SMCOG is administered by Missouri State University, and performs a variety of consulting services to city and county governments throughout southwest Missouri.
Ozark will pay SMCOG $16,650 for about a year’s worth of services.
The consultants will review the format of Ozark’s existing codes for land development and regulations, “and provide examples of other formats that are more user friendly,” according to the contract that the Ozark Board of Aldermen approved. The consultants will recommend any changes to city employees, who can then recommend changes to the board of aldermen.
Ozark Director of Planning and Development Cameron Smith explained that SMCOG helped Ozark craft the comprehensive plan that helps govern current and future planning and zoning decisions. This will be the second significant contract between Ozark and SMCOG in recent history.
“They did our comprehensive plan update, so we contracted with them on the comprehensive plan,” Smith said of SMCOG.
“And we were satisfied with their services?” Ward 2 Alderman Bruce Galloway asked.
“Yes,” Smith said. “And we’ve actually been reached out to by other municipalities on our experiences working with them.”
Smith said he was pleased to give SMCOG’s consultants positive reviews and to recommend the organization’s services to other cities.
According to the contract, SMCOG will also survey aldermen, planning and zoning commissioners and potentially other stakeholders and/or the general public about their preferences for how they want Ozark’s buildings to look, “to determine an overall community preference for building or neighborhood design.”
From there, the consultants will present examples of communities, “where design and development standards have been implemented and resulted in quality neighborhoods, as opposed to suburban subdivisions.”
A piece of the contract also calls for SMCOG to research dark sky ordinances and other light pollution reduction methods being used in other cities.
