It's been a labor. It's been considered by some to be an albatross, but now that it's paid for, it represents opportunity for Ozark.
The city of Ozark officially paid off a piece of land off of Third Street commonly known as the Land Clearance Redevelopment Authority (LCRA) land. The city now owns the 47-acre tract outright after 13 years of payments.
City Administrator Steve Childers was hired in 2004 in the midst of the city purchasing the property. It has been a key part of his job description ever since.
“I am proud to finally be at this point," Childers said. "It is extremely satisfying to know we not only successfully navigated the hardships, hurdles, and challenges inherited by the economic crash of 2008, but that we found a way to keep the grand vision for a new central business district neighborhood alive."
Voters enacted the LCRA plan in 2003. It was established in 2004, which led to the creation of the Finley River Development District (FRDD) in 2004. Ozark had to pay off about $2.8 million in debt, according to Headliner News archives from 2004 and 2008.
With the land paid for outright, Childers said the city can revisit the idea of offering it up for development.
"The city has now paid in full the debt on this area and can once again move forward with the implementation of a redevelopment plan that will enhance the heart of our community for decades to come," Childers said.
Ozark reached a tax increment financing (TIF) agreement with a developer to pursue a project on the 47-acre tract of land in 2007. However, the city ended up buying back the land from Hagerman New Urbanism, a Springfield-based firm, in early 2009, as the result of an $855,000 civil lawsuit.
Hagerman reportedly failed to get financing for the project and therefore missed the necessary deadlines mandated by the city as part of the TIF agreement.
The plan involved a significant amount of public engagement and input from citizens through preference surveys, which were used to create guidelines for development down to the aesthetics of the buildings being planned. However, the planning came about during a time of national economic crisis. Ozark terminated its agreement with Hagerman in March 2008. Ozark acquired the property from the developer and sent out new requests for proposals to develop the land.
A second developer negotiated with Ozark to develop the LCRA land in 2009, but those negotiations broke down, notably resulting in B&B Theatres backing off on plans to develop in central Ozark, and instead build its 12-theater development in the present day location of the B&B Ozark/Nixa 12 at Highway 14 and North 25th Street.
In 2015, seven years after acquiring the property from the developer, Ozark refinanced the property, consolidating several loans into a single loan with Springfield First Community Bank. In six years, Ozark worked with the LCRA and Public Funding Corporation (PFC) to pay off the debt and completed water main improvements, surveys, and now will get an appraisal for the property so that it can be marketed through a request for proposal (RFP).
Events of 2019
With Bass Pro Shops’ Finley Farms now hosting Ozark Farmers Market events and the promise of the Ozark Mill opening to the public at some point in the not-so-distant future, the LCRA board of directors met to examine how the land is presented to a would-be developer.
Voters first passed the Land Clearance Redevelopment Act in April 2004. The act authorized the city to form a board to consider certain areas of the city blighted so that it may be redeveloped-either for public or private use.
The LCRA met on Aug. 27, and combed through the zoning plan for the land, which contains a mixture of uses. It sent its proposed updates to the Ozark Planning and Zoning Commission. The planning and zoning commission then met and made adjustments of its own on Sept. 23.
The planning and zoning commission made some minor but key adjustments. Mainly, the Ozark Planning and Zoning Commission loosened the definitions for commercial zoning within the boundaries of the LCRA land. Areas once restricted for restaurants or retail space now fall into a more openly defined commercial zone along West Jackson Street and Third Street.
On Sept. 26, the LCRA met again, revised and approved a final version of the plan.
The Ozark Board of Aldermen then took up the document on Oct. 7, giving it approval and seeking official requests for proposals from developers.
For the future
Childers is still the Ozark city administrator more than 16 years after the original election to establish the LCRA. He's still optimistic that the land off of Third Street will be desirable for development as part of Ozark's central business district.
“Although the final development may vary a bit from what the original land use plan was, we intend to keep the site as a mixed-use development with a higher density which will support commercial retail, office, high-density residential apartments and lofts, as well as the possibility of future government facilities," Childers said. "Certainly, the original high aesthetic standards for the development will remain as we work with developers to not only identify the highest and best use, but something we can all be proud of.”
According to the city administration, Ozark’s population grows at a rate of about 8.5 percent per year. It currently has a population of about 18,000 residents, which is projected to grow to 25,000 by 2025 and up to 50,000 by 2040, assuming the growth rate holds steady.
Highway 65 development carries the potential for negative effects on central business districts, areas off of the highway along Ozark’s main arteries, like Jackson Street. City officials in Ozark are hopeful that the development of Bass Pro Shops’ Finley Farms project on the site of the old Ozark Mill and surrounding area will stimulate development in adjacent places in central Ozark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.