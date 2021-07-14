An Ozark man accused of pointing a gun at a woman in an alleged case of road rage reached a plea agreement with Christian County prosecutors that will prevent him of being convicted of a felony.
Edward Keith Burns, 51, entered an Alford plea to one charge of fourth-degree assault, which is classified as a misdemeanor under Missouri law. He was given a suspended jail sentence and ordered by Circuit Judge Jennifer Growcock to serve two years of supervised probation. The plea agreement settled a case that took nearly four years to complete.
Burns was arrested Aug. 24, 2017, and charged with unlawful use of a weapon. He was driving a vehicle, and passed another driver as they were merging onto U.S. Highway 65 from State Route CC.
“During the incident both (the victim) and Edward exchanged offensive hand gestures to each other,” a probable cause statement from an Ozark police officer reads. “At one point during the incident, (the victim) pulled alongside of Edward flipping him off.”
Burns, the statement says, then pulled out a Smith and Wesson .380 handgun.
“Edward then pulled a gun from a holster on his hip and pointed the gun at (the victim), telling her to back off. (The victim) was in fear of being seriously injured or killed. (She) then jerked the steering wheel, lost control of her vehicle, struck the front of Edward’s SUV, and slid across the roadway into a guardrail.”
Burns reportedly signed a waiver of rights and had a conversation with Ozark police officers. Burns reportedly told the police that he pointed the gun at the victim, saying that he thought her political views were “stupid,” based on decals he spotted on the woman’s vehicle.
“During his confession he noted several political decals, which expressed a different political view than his own, on the rear of (the) van, which he thought were stupid,” the statement says, which also says that Burns cooperated throughout the interview. “Edward indicated at no time was he ‘scared’ of (the victim) and indicated he only displayed the gun in an attempt to stop the road rage incident. Edward said he wanted (the victim) to know not to mess with him.”
By entering an Alford plea, a defendant in a criminal case does not admit their guilt to a crime. They instead admit that a prosecuting attorney has sufficient evidence against the defendant so that a jury could reasonably find the defendant guilty of a crime if the case were to go to trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.