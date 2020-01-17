A stop full of sweet treats will close in Ozark as part of a corporate reorganization.
The Russell Stover store in Ozark is closing as part of a series of organizational changes announced Jan. 14. It’s a move that the company’s executives say will make their distribution process easier and take Russell Stover chocolates to the place customers want to shop: the internet.
“Having been in business since 1923, we know the importance of keeping pace with the changing tastes and preferences of the people who buy our chocolates,” said Andy Deister, Russell Stover CEO. “Just as consumers change their preferred flavor or package, they’re changing the way they shop for our products, and we’re making sure we have the infrastructure to deliver on their expectations.”
Russell Stover, which is owned by Lindt and Sprungli North American, will close distribution centers in Cookeville, Tennessee and Butler, Missouri. It also announced plans to close “select low-traffic stores” over the course of 2020, including the Ozark store which sits just off the interchange of U.S. Highway 65 and South Street.
The moves will eliminate approximately 400 jobs within the Russell Stover Chocolates company. However, Russell Stover will expand its facilities in Corsicana, Texas and Iola, Kansas, which the company claims will create about 300 jobs in those cities.
“During this transition, we are committed to providing employee support, including giving significant advance notice of all facility closures, offering additional opportunities within Russell Stover, as well as providing severance, continued health care coverage and other benefits for those working through the close date,” a press release from Russell Stover Chocolates reads.
Lindt acquired Russell Stover in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.