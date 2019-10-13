Christian County Headliner News logo 2019

Almost 30 vocalists from Ozark were named to the 2019 South Central All-District Choir.

They auditioned from a total of more than 850 students who converged on Kickapoo High School for a day of tryouts. The singers who are selected in each of the two choirs are considered to be among the top 50 singers in their voice part in the district. 

The top 25 students in the junior/senior choir have the opportunity to audition for one of the six coveted spots in their voice part for the Missouri all-state choir.

 

All-District choir students from Ozark

Freshman/sophomore choir

Soprano:

Sydney Broussard

Samantha Cox

Makenna Lewis

Bella Montileone

Emilia Riccomini

Alto:

Hartley Bassett

Lily Corum

Lindsey Martin

Hanna McConnell

Madelyn Sult

Tenor:

Colton Ford

Ilya Kozlov

Bass:

Dylan Bunch

Landen Estes

Junior/senior choir (*denotes top 25)

Soprano:

Maddie Carpenter

Bri Pointer *

Emma Satterfield*

Alto:

Madison Carson

Jianna Cox

Kenley Higer*

Reyna Powell

Maya Teeter

Tenor:

Keagan Prewett

Tristan Primanzon*

Bass:

Dylan Copeland

Ryan Ellis*

Garrett Ellis*

Ganon Mabery

Lunden Stacey

