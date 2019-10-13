Almost 30 vocalists from Ozark were named to the 2019 South Central All-District Choir.
They auditioned from a total of more than 850 students who converged on Kickapoo High School for a day of tryouts. The singers who are selected in each of the two choirs are considered to be among the top 50 singers in their voice part in the district.
The top 25 students in the junior/senior choir have the opportunity to audition for one of the six coveted spots in their voice part for the Missouri all-state choir.
All-District choir students from Ozark
Freshman/sophomore choir
Soprano:
Sydney Broussard
Samantha Cox
Makenna Lewis
Bella Montileone
Emilia Riccomini
Alto:
Hartley Bassett
Lily Corum
Lindsey Martin
Hanna McConnell
Madelyn Sult
Tenor:
Colton Ford
Ilya Kozlov
Bass:
Dylan Bunch
Landen Estes
Junior/senior choir (*denotes top 25)
Soprano:
Maddie Carpenter
Bri Pointer *
Emma Satterfield*
Alto:
Madison Carson
Jianna Cox
Kenley Higer*
Reyna Powell
Maya Teeter
Tenor:
Keagan Prewett
Tristan Primanzon*
Bass:
Dylan Copeland
Ryan Ellis*
Garrett Ellis*
Ganon Mabery
Lunden Stacey
