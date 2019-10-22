The Ozark School District special education department has a team of individuals called process coordinators who are responsible for tracking compliance with special education evaluations.
Recently, the team received some good news from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) noting the Ozark R-VI School District is in compliance with all state and federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) regulations. Ozark schools scored 100 percent on the self-assessment and DESE desk review portion of the compliance monitoring program.
“This is a testament to how hard our process coordinators and staff work to ensure compliance within our special education department,” said Jeff Simpson, the Ozark schools’ executive director of special services. “We have amazing special education teachers and staff who put kids first and make sure we are in compliance with state and federal guidelines.”
Special education policies and procedures are assessed through a three-year compliance monitoring cycle.
- The first year of the cycle includes an agency self-assessment and a desk review of all documents by the DESE Office of Special Education.
- The second year of the cycle includes corrective action plans on any areas found to be out of compliance.
- The third year of the cycle ensures corrective actions are implemented and maintained.
Since the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education found the Ozark R-VI School District in compliance with zero corrective actions required during the first year of the cycle, the district is not required to participate in the second and third years of the assessment cycle.
