Five U.S. Army recruits from Ozark joined the military in an out-of-this-world ceremony.
Kaitlyn Brotherton, Warez Arefin, Patrick Shaw, Wyatt Pelate and Sarah Divine swore a duty to defend the Constitution of the United States at an assembly at Ozark High School on Feb. 26. NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan administered their oaths, and he did it while traveling at about 17,5000 mph from aboard the International Space Station, orbiting about 254 miles above the earth.
The Ozark students took part in the first-of-its-kind nationwide open enlistment ceremony conducted from space. Ozark was one of more than 150 locations in the country where recruits were participating, and the Ozark five were among nearly 1,000 military recruits to swear in, as Morgan administered their oaths.
“These service members from across the nation are enlisting and affirming their commitment to serve in the United States Army, the Army Reserve and other branches of the armed services,” Morgan said. “Congratulations to our future soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines.”
Dr. Morgan is an emergency physician in the U.S. Army, and a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. He serves as a flight engineer aboard the ISS, having previously served in elite special operations for the Army in locations around the globe.
Morgan is scheduled to live aboard the ISS until April of this year.
