The story of a light display in a public park led an Ozark attraction to bring a stage production to life.
Stained Glass Theatre, a theater in Ozark which hosts plays and musicals with Christian influences, is in the midst of running a play called, “The Neon Cross.” The Ozark production is inspired by debate over a cross display at Finley River Park in Ozark.
“Whether precious metal, neon, or wood, the battle over the cross isn't a new one. Join Vic as he fights the elements, local government, and his own family to build a giant neon cross on a mountain ridge in the desert of Arizona — a cross to stand as a beacon in the night, pointing travelers to Jesus,” a description of “The Neon Cross” reads.
On Nov. 30, 2018, the Madison, Wisconsin-based Freedom From Religion Foundation sent a letter to the city of Ozark asking that the city take down the cross display in the park.
On Dec. 11, Ozark city officials announced that the cross lights would be deactivated, but reversed course about four hours later and announced that the cross would remain on display at the park and illuminated at night as part of Ozark’s drive-through holiday light park. The lands of Finley River Park are partially owned by the city of Ozark and partially owned by the Christian County Agriculture and Mechanical Society, which administers portions of the Christian County Fair. In early 2019, city employees moved the frame of the cross to a spot in the middle of the park near the saddle club arena, land that the A&M Society owns.
Stained Glass Theatre Managing Director Renee Marchand said in a press release that the theater administrators are putting on the play to make a statement about the city of Ozark, which has many ties to the theater and the play.
“SGT is stepping out on faith and making a bold stand with the Community of Ozark. This play, first performed at SGT in 1985, was written by SGT Founder, Ron Boutwell. We bring it back for such a time as this,” the press release reads.
“The Neon Cross”
Oct. 3-26, Stained Glass Theatre
Showtimes: Thursday 7 p.m., Friday 7 p.m., Saturday 2:30 p.m.
Box office hours: 12-5 p.m., Monday-Friday
Admission: $12 for adults at the door, $10 for adults in advance, $5 for kids ages 5-12
Discounts available for groups of 15 or more
On the Web: http://www.sgtheatre.com/
