The city of Ozark acquired a piece of property in the central portion of the city for $275,000. The deal for the oddly shaped piece of land gives Ozark ownership of land that its police department and public works department have already been using for some time.
Griswald Enterprises, LLC, agreed to sell the property on the western side of the Dolby building off of West Jackson Street to the city of Ozark.
"This property has actually got portions that are currently being used by the city of Ozark. Our shooting range, one of our largest sewer lift stations, as well as the access road that goes down through there are all part of the property that we currently utilize but we don't actually own," Ozark City Administrator Steve Childers said.
The real estate transaction will secure portions of land that the city of Ozark is already using for public works development.
"It will also allow us to complete a compact and contiguous parcel, because the city owns all of the property from the Ozark Community Center all the way down to the Highway 65 right of way, and then on the west side of Highway 65 that goes all the way down to our sewage treatment plant, so there's sort of this hole in there," Childers said.
The Ozark Board of Aldermen voted 6-0 on April 5 on both the first and second readings of a bill to authorize Childers to sign the contract for the sale. The Ozark Department of Public Works will complete environmental and geotechnical studies of the property before the deal is finalized.
Ward 2 Alderman Bruce Galloway sponsored the bill for the real estate purchase.
"It does make perfect sense to square off our properties there. It is a very odd-shaped piece of land," Galloway said.
Griswald Enterprises is a Springfield-based limited liability company with Springfield attorney Steve Garner listed as the registered agent. Its address is given as the same address for a Springfield law firm where Garner is a partner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.