A semi-truck driver from Ozark was injured in an interstate highway accident in Newton County as night fell on Feb. 8.
Shane C. Morgan, 33, was seriously injured and taken to a Joplin hospital following a two-vehicle accident that occurred on Interstate 49 about a mile south of Neosho at 6:10 p.m.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol accident report, Morgan was driving a 2015 International Prostar truck southbound from Neosho. The driver of an oncoming semi-truck, a 2019 Freightliner Cascadia, lost control on a slick patch of highway and crossed the highway median.
The oncoming truck struck the towed unit on Morgan's truck head on. Morgan was taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin. According to the accident report, Morgan was not wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the Freightliner, 26-year-old James Henry of Dothan, Alabama, was reportedly uninjured.
