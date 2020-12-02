Angelina Engebretson shared the story of her pet pig, Penny, with the Nixa City Council.
When one of Engebretson’s neighbors reported a Penny sighting to the Nixa Police Department, Engebretson felt led to advocate for her pig and try to change the laws governing animals inside the Nixa city limits. It’s legal to keep dogs and cats in your Nixa household, but pigs like Penny are not allowed.
“I understand the ordinance and I understand that I live inside the city limits, but I am hoping to amend that ordinance to allow miniature pigs,” Engebretson said.
The Nixa City Council will consider a bill for adoption in December that would allow Engebretson, and any other pig owners who may be harboring miniatures, in their Nixa homes. At least one city councilman, Matt Barker, is an outspoken supporter of allowing the more unique pets inside the city limits.
“I think it’s ridiculous that you have to come here and ask for permission to have a mini pig, to begin with. It’s your property, you should be able to do what you want, so I would be in favor of amending this,” Barker told Engebretson at a city council meeting Nov. 9.
Nixa City Attorney Nick Woodman reviewed laws allowing pet pigs in Blue Springs, St. Joseph, Kansas City and St. Louis before writing the bill for Nixa. He laid out a suggested bill that would allow Nixa residents to keep pigs, provided they were keeping the animal as a domesticated pet and not for agricultural purposes, and that the pig weigh no more than 120 pounds. Pigs would also have to be registered with City Hall and would have to be vaccinated for rabies.
There is no vaccine on the market that is prepared specifically for pigs, but small pigs may be administered vaccines for dogs, and larger pigs can be given a rabies vaccine made for horses. Research shows that pigs given these vaccines can and do develop antibodies for rabies once they receive their vaccines.
Woodman noted that from his research, he determined that “miniature pig” is an advertising or marketing term, and is not a scientific or veterinary term.
The most common breeds of miniature pigs include the Vietnamese potbellied pig, the KuneKune and the Juliana pig.
Engebretson’s pig is a Juliana.
Nixa Police Chief Joe Campbell is concerned with the challenges that an allowance for pigs could present to Nixa’s animal control officer, and possibly to the police department.
“We spent a lot of time, energy and effort in drafting our ordinance to make sure that we don’t have to deal with things that we are not capable of dealing with, and that goes along with any other type of stuff—cows, horses, chickens, goats, kangaroos, monkeys—and the list goes on and on. The reason I mention that kind of stuff is those are the kinds of things we’ve dealt with over the years,” Campbell said.
The police chief said he isn’t against pigs, but he doesn’t want to create a law with the potential to place animal control officers into a situation with an aggressive animal that the officers are not equipped or trained to handle.
“We don’t draft ordinances to deal with best case scenarios, we draft ordinances to deal with all scenarios,” Campbell said.
Councilwoman Darlene Graham sympathized with both Campbell and Engebretson in her deliberation.
“We’ve got a very responsible pet owner who wants to keep her pet, and I would love to do that,” Graham said, “but then we’ve got people who aren’t responsible.”
The Nixa City Council will continue to debate and consider legislation that would allow Engebretson and other miniature pig owners to keep their pets at its upcoming meetings in December.
