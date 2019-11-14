A man accused for firing a shot in the parking lot of the Ozark Walmart store remains jailed in Christian County as his court case proceeds.
Joseph Steinert is charged with class A felony first-degree robbery, class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm, felony armed criminal action and misdemeanor fourth-degree assault. He’s accused of robbing a person at gunpoint during an argument in a parked car, then fleeing from the scene after firing a shot.
Defense attorney Steven Kellogg, a public defender, gave Circuit Judge Jennifer Growcock an update on Steinert’s case at a hearing Nov. 13.
“We’ve been working on a possible plea, but I’m not sure we’re going to get there,” Kellogg said of negotiations with the Christian County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Kellogg added that the case was “probably ripe for a motion to suppress,” meaning that he would make a motion to exclude evidence from a trial. On some occasions, a sustained—or successful—motion to suppress by a defendant is grounds for a prosecutor or a judge to dismiss charges against a defendant. Kellogg did not discuss what sort of evidence he would ask the judge to suppress in open court on Nov. 13.
No one was injured on the day Ozark police officers responded to the Walmart store off of South Street to the report of “an armed robbery with shots fired.” At around 10:31 a.m., a man allegedly fled the parking lot in a white Chevrolet Traverse that had been reported stolen.
Steinert, 36, was arrested by Springfield police at 12:28 p.m. Aug. 8, and held in the Greene County Jail. Steinert was then transferred to the Christian County Jail Aug. 9.
The incident at the Ozark Walmart occurred on the same day that a man sparked panic at a south Springfield Walmart store by walking in carrying a loaded rifle. Both southwest Missouri incidents occurred about a week after a shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. Dmitriy N. Andreychenko, 20 at the time, was arrested and charged with making a terrorist threat. Police determined that the Ozark incident and the Springfield incident were in no way linked to each other.
Steinert allegedly threatened someone he knew at the Ozark store.
“This was determined to be an isolated incident involving parties known to one another,” Ozark Police Chief Justin Arnold said in a press release.
By 12:25 p.m., about the time Steinert was arrested in Springfield, there were no signs of police officers in the parking lot or inside the Ozark Walmart store.
Andreychenko, now 21, has since entered a guilty plea on an amended charge of the class B misdemeanor of making a false report. He is serving two years of probation with a 180-day jail sentence should he be found guilty of violating terms of his probation.
“The investigation by the Springfield Police Department revealed that (Andreychenko) did not intend to carry out a shooting at the Neighborhood Market but, instead, was conducting what he called a ‘social experiment’ in the wake of the Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting and the El Paso, Texas, Walmart shootings that had occurred with the week prior to this incident,” a statement from Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Patterson reads.
A motion to suppress must meet one of five criteria under Missouri law. A defendant must show that a search and seizure were made without lawful authority or a warrant, that the warrant was improper or illegally used, that property seized was not described in the warrant, that a police officer illegally executed a warrant or that a search and seizure violated the defendant’s state or federal constitutional rights.
Steinert has a criminal history that includes felony theft and stealing convictions in Greene County in 2015, in which the court deemed him to be a persistent offender. Steinert was also found guilty of three class C felony theft charges in Christian County in 2014.
