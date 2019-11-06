A high speed chase that ended in a crash along U.S. Highway 65 in Ozark resulted in federal charges for a Christian County man.
Kenneth Fredenburg, 33, of Chestnutridge, was indicted by a federal grand jury on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and one count of possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.
According to court documents field in support of the grand jury indictment, a Christian County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a black Chrysler 300 that Fredenburg was driving on U.S. Highway 65 at 8:29 p.m. on Sept. 25, 2019.
“Fredenburg failed to stop, leading the deputy in a high-speed pursuit that reached 120 miles per hour,” a statement from the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri reads.
The car allegedly drove off the highway, through a yard and struck a tree. The crash occurred off the southbound lanes of the Highway between Garner Drive and Crystal Drive, which are south of the State Route EE exit south of the Ozark city limits.
Fredenburg allegedly ran from the scene while a deputy arrested Fredenburg’s female passenger.
The Christian County deputy reportedly searched the Chrysler and found approximately 72.9 grams of methamphetamine, “numerous baggies and a set of digital scales inside a black bag.”
The deputy also found about 8.3 grams of methamphetamine inside the door pocket of the front passenger door. The deputy found a Springfield Armory 9mm handgun on the floorboard behind the driver’s seat, a Taurus 9mm handgun on the driver’s side floorboard in the front seat area of the car, and a “tactical vest with multiple gun magazines on the back seat.”
Fredenburg was arrested on Oct. 22. Online records show he was booked in the Greene County Jail in Springfield at 7:47 p.m.
In the federal complaint, a Christian County deputy writes that Fredenburg spoke to law enforcement agents on the day of his arrest.
“Fredenburg stated he was not really sure why he ran, but he did. Fredenburg stated the methamphetamine located in the black bag and door pocket belonged to him,” the statement reads.
Fredenberg also allegedly claimed ownership of the pistols, and said the he acquired them from the owner of the vehicle he had crashed.
Fredenburg is scheduled to be arraigned in federal court on Nov. 8. He remains in jail in Springfield.
