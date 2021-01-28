Walls are falling, classrooms are transforming and school board members are watching the dollars and cents.
Dr. Curtis Chesick, assistant superintendent for the Ozark School District, gave an overview of the two major construction projects that comprise “Operation Renovate and Innovate.” Chesick and the principal architect, Esterly Schneider Associates, and one of the contractors, DeWitt and Associates, are watching how the costs of construction materials have fluctuated since the construction projects began. Engineer Jeff Jones of DeWitt Construction explained some of the fluctuation to the Ozark Board of Education at a meeting Jan. 21.
“Over the last really 60-90 days, we’ve seen some very interesting things happen in the market. I will say that, probably—this is an election year, and there is always a bit of variability that comes into play in an election year. You apply COVID on top of that, and then a little bit of uncertainty of how that transition of power was going to happen, and it created some general uncertainty in the market,” Jones said.
Voters in the Ozark School District approved a bond issue that will fund school construction projects set to change the landscape of learning in Ozark by 2022. Voters approved the $26.5 million bond issue by a vote of 1,958 to 1,193, with the “Yes” votes holding 62.14 percent of the 3,151 ballots cast.
The Ozark Board of Education and the administration have been working on the first phase of the district's long range plan — Operation Renovate and Innovate — since it was approved in March 2019. The Ozark School District bought part of the old FASCO plant in July 2019, at a cost of about $4.1 million.
Operation Renovate and Innovate includes converting the Ozark Innovation Center, and renovating the former district office on North Fourth Avenue in order to expand Tiger Paw Early Childhood Center.
The Ozark Innovation Center will function as a second campus of Ozark High School, which is about a mile away from what was once the FASCO manufacturing plant in Ozark.
The Tiger Paw preschool project is ahead of schedule.
“They are doing a great job. They are moving ahead, because this became a priority,” Chesick said. “We had a few things left, the old boardroom where we met for many, many years. All of those side rooms and the main room and that hallway were left, and they took care of that over Christmas break.”
Workers laid vinyl tile in some of the former classrooms and laid carpet in what used to be the boardroom.
At the same time, work is underway on the exterior of the Ozark Innovation Center, which could be affected by a rising cost of construction materials.
“If you’ve been to Lowe’s, you’ve seen a stud that was $3 is now $7, $8. Esterly Schneider—they’re a big company, they’re constantly sending things out to bid and they noticed some increases,” Chesick said.
Chesick told the school board members the DeWitt and Esterly Schneider Associates have been helpful partners to the school district in monitoring market conditions and project costs for the Tiger Paw renovation and for the Ozark Innovation Center.
“We’re going to have a more complete report a couple of months down the road as we get closer to bidding out the main project,” Chesick said. “In a year of COVID and everything else, this is a great partnership.”
The Ozark Innovation Center will house mathematics, business, science and arts classes, along with some specialty programs like interior design, fashion, culinary arts, woodworking, construction, drafting, digital media and more.
The estimated completion date for the two renovation projects is August, 2022. Grades will shift for the 2022-23 school year with the four elementary buildings becoming kindergarten through fourth grade; fifth and sixth grades at Ozark Middle School; seventh and eighth grades at Ozark Junior High; and ninth grade moving to the high school.
Jones explained some of the material prices that the engineers and contractors are watching.
“Within the last 45 days, we’ve seen some pretty sharp ups and downs on structural steel. We’ve seen copper prices jump fairly significantly, as well as some reinforcing and wire mesh materials that are typically used for concrete,” Jones said.
For the moment, the national political climate and COVID-19 are not having such an effect that they will slow the progress of the project.
“The fortunate thing is that we haven’t seen a tremendous amount of downstream impact, those are more commodity level impacts,” Jones said. “We are seeing a little bit of trucking issues and then some isolated lead time issues, as well. My general sense is the market is starting to increase prices.”
Over time, a rise of costs in construction materials could start to affect the construction budget.
“With those increases, I’m going to say they are normally year-over-year, those increases are about a one-and-a-half to 2-percent range. Over the past six months, we’re probably pushing a higher rate than that,” Jones said.
Jones said that it is also typical to see the cost of materials climb at the start of a new calendar year.
Esterly Schneider and Associates designed the classroom portion of the building with a more open concept than many school district patrons might be used to. Glass windows and skylights will let more natural lighting into the building, and students will be able to see what’s going on in other classrooms as they pass through the main corridors.
