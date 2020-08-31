He was arrested at the scene of what police called a “suspicious death” in March, and now Darrell Anthony Hamilton’s defense attorney wants the criminal case against his client moved along.
Hamilton, 50, was arrested March 11, after Ozark police discovered the body of 45-year-old Amy Phippen inside Hamilton’s home on South Street. Police did not confirm Phippen’s identity until April 15.
Court records show Hamilton appeared for a court hearing on Aug. 18, where he entered a plea of not guilty on charges of first-degree sodomy and third-degree domestic assault.
On Aug. 25, Hamilton’s defense attorney Ryan McCarty filed a request for a speedy trial in an effort to move the case along through the court system. Hamilton has a preliminary hearing in associate circuit court set for Sept. 23, in Ozark.
When police arrived at Hamilton’s house to investigate reports of a woman’s death, Hamilton reportedly answered the door, and then ran to a back bedroom, according to a probable cause statement filed in Christian County court on March 13.
Court documents allege that Hamilton “knowingly had deviate sexual intercourse,” with the woman who was found dead in the South Street house.
According to the probable cause statement filed by an Ozark police detective, Hamilton reportedly called a relative and a prior acquaintance earlier in the day. Both of those persons then called the Ozark Police Department. According to court documents, Hamilton told the relative that he was with the woman and that she fell down. Hamilton allegedly laughed at her, but when she did not respond or wake up, Hamilton believed she was dead.
The acquaintance, according to court documents, “had not spoken to Hamilton in years.” Hamilton allegedly told the person that he was “out with his dead girlfriend,” and repeated the sentence, “I am screwed.”
According to the probable cause statement, a pathologist performed an autopsy on Phippen’s body on March 12. The pathologist found her to be malnourished and that she had pneumonia. The pathologist, according to court documents, detected bruises on Phippen’s scalp, leg, arms and face, and observed an injury deemed to be “a fresh wound that occurred at or around the time of death.”
According to her obituary, Amy Phippen grew up in Iowa and moved to Ozark to go to college and teach preschool.
“She loved children and because of her loving and caring nature she had more than average patience with them,” her obituary from Adams Funeral Home reads.
Phippen left behind many relatives, including her two sons.
Hamilton is being held without bond in the Christian County Jail in Ozark.
Under Missouri law, first-degree sodomy is an unclassified felony that may be punished by up to 30 years in prison, or a life sentence, upon conviction.
