An Ozark man who was arrested at the scene of a death investigation will be represented in court by a public defender.
Darrell Anthony Hamilton, 50, is charged with first-degree sodomy, an unclassified felony. Hamilton was arrested March 11, when Ozark police were called to his home at 1003 West South Street to investigate the death of a 44-year-old woman.
Hamilton appeared in associate circuit court in Christian County on March 17. Associate Circuit Judge Doug Bacon set his bond at $100,000, but Hamilton remains jailed in Ozark at this time. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 7, which will be at the end of a period of suspension for in-person court hearings across Missouri.
The Missouri Supreme Court issued an order March 16, effective immediately in response to national and state emergency declarations for the coronavirus pandemic. As a precautionary measure, the Missouri Supreme Court ordered the suspension of many in-person court hearings across the state from March 17-April 3.
When police arrived at Hamilton’s house to investigate reports of a woman’s death, Hamilton reportedly answered the door, and then ran to a back bedroom, according to a probable cause statement filed March 13.
Court documents allege that Hamilton “knowingly had deviate sexual intercourse,” with the woman who was found dead in the South Street house.
According to the probable cause statement filed by an Ozark police detective, Hamilton had reportedly called a relative and a prior acquaintance earlier in the day. Both parties then called the Ozark Police Department. According to court documents, Hamilton told the relative that he was with the woman and that she fell down. Hamilton allegedly laughed at her, but when she did not respond or wake up, Hamilton believed she was dead.
The acquaintance, according to court documents, “had not spoken to Hamilton in years.” Hamilton allegedly told the person that he was “out with his dead girlfriend,” and repeated the sentence, “I am screwed.”
According to the probable cause statement, a pathologist performed an autopsy on the woman on March 12. The pathologist found the woman to be malnourished and that she had pneumonia. The pathologist, according to court documents, detected bruises on the woman’s scalp, leg, arms and face, and observed an injury deemed to be “a fresh wound that occurred at or around the time of death.”
The Ozark Police Department has yet to officially identify the woman, only disclosing that she was 45 years old when she died.
On March 11, Ozark Police Chief Justin Arnold said that one person was found dead in the house, and one person of interest was in custody.
Hamilton is being held without bond in the Christian County Jail in Ozark. He does not yet have an arraignment hearing scheduled in the sodomy case. Under Missouri law, first-degree sodomy is an unclassified felony that may be punished by up to 30 years in prison, or a life sentence, upon conviction.
