The Ozark Board of Aldermen returns to full strength with six members.
The board voted to 5-0 to approve a mayoral recommendation to appoint R.J. Flores to serve as an Ozark alderman until April 2021.
Richard Flores Jr. prefers to go by “R.J.” and is a master electrician by trade. He is the president of ArcStar Electric in Ozark.
Flores previously served on the Ozark Historic Preservation Commission and is presently a member of the Ozark Planning and Zoning Commission.
“I’ve always been involved here in Ozark, and when this became available, I felt it was a good way to continue to serve my community,” Flores said. “I definitely saw it as a good opportunity to keep doing good here in town.”
Mayor Rick Gardner nominated Flores to finish out an incomplete term representing Ward 1, the southernmost of Ozark’s three wards. Flores approached the mayor when the vacancy came open on April 6.
“Last week, [Ozark City Administrator] Steve [Childers] and I met with him for—I believe it was close to an hour—just to find out a little bit about why he wanted to do that,” Gardner said.
Flores replaces John Torgerson, who resigned because he sold his home and moved out of Ozark’s Ward 1, making him ineligible to finish his two-year term.
Torgerson was appointed to the Ozark Board of Aldermen in October 2016. He was then elected without opposition in April 2017, and elected again in April 2019, receiving 119 votes across four precincts in a second uncontested race.
Flores’ term expires in April 2021, at which point his seat on the Ozark Board of Aldermen will be subject to an election.
Ward 2 Alderman Bruce Galloway spoke for Flores’ character and work ethic at the meeting April 20, which was conducted by Zoom teleconferencing.
“I’ve known R.J. since I first moved to Ozark. He was the one that got the lights to work in my building,” Galloway said. “I’ve had a number of discussions with him where he’s inquired about city policy. He volunteered for OHPC—that’s historic preservation—and for planning and zoning. I know him to be intelligent, articulate and a person of strong values.”
Ozark Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman Chuck Branch also spoke on Flores’ behalf.
“He has been a terrific addition to that commission. He is thoughtful, he is intelligent, he does not waste time, he does not speak just to hear himself speak. He analyzes the things that are presented to us and he makes a decision based on that analysis. I have full confidence that he’s going to do that and more as a member of the board of aldermen,” Branch said.
An alderman, by Ozark law, must also be at least 21 years of age, a U.S. citizen, and be up-to-date on all of their city taxes and fees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.