Nixa Mayor Brian Steele responded to a couple of his harshest critics at a Nixa City Council meeting April 12. At least one city councilman also stepped in to speak up for the mayor.
The Committee to Recall the Mayor of Nixa, Missouri, as it is known on social media, submitted an affidavit to Nixa City Hall on March 31 to start the process of petitioning for a recall of Mayor Steele. In the event that the petitioners collect enough verified signatures from registered voters from Nixa, they will be able to submit their petition to hold a recall election at a later date.
Since Nixa came under an executive order requiring face mask use in public places in October 2020, residents Ron Sanders and Jeff Belcher have been fixtures at city council meetings. Their complaint is that Steele issued an executive order with a mask mandate after the Nixa City Council voted 0-6 to turn down a bill that would have mandated mask use in public places in July 2020.
"The people saw their government, their local government, doing something very dangerous, very out of the normal, and something that should not stand and should not be allowed to happen again," Sanders said.
The mayor's order came down in October 2020, in concert with a similar order in Ozark. Steele said that knowledge of the spread of COVID-19 and the rate at which the disease was spreading through Christian County had changed since between the city council vote in July and the executive order in October.
"Almost every city in the state and across the country put in some sort of emergency mandate related to COVID, because we couldn't get together for meetings, and also because we did need to make some fast choices. Again, when hospitalizations double, that's a choice that you need to make and it doesn't need to take a month to make," Steele said.
Steele gave the masking order by way of a declaration of emergency that occurred in March 2020. The Nixa City Council's vote at that time granted the mayor certain emergency powers so long as a state of emergency persisted in Missouri.
"In September, after the spiking of hospitalizations and cases, I conferred with all members of council, and members of the Ozark council, and also health professionals from Christian County, Greene County and the medical facilities in Springfield, and it was decided to go ahead and put the mask mandate in place," Steele said.
The explanation doesn't sit with the recall petitioners, who claim Steele abused the emergency powers granted to him by enacting the mask order, repeatedly referring to the masking order as Steele's "magic pen."
"The mayor said that he had no intention of enacting a mask mandate on his own. It is my opinion that a legislative body, and I think that this can be upheld through hundreds of years of governance throughout our country--that a legislative body does not, should not give legislative powers to the executive branch," Sanders said. "There was no emergency that was so dire that people were going to die within a 24-hour period that emergency declarations had to be made for a six-month or eight-month period."
Sanders and Belcher asked Nixa City Council members to repeal the masking order, and the city council has not obliged that request.
"I've literally begged each and every one of you to put (masking) to a vote again. It can be rescinded by a [city council] vote, a simple vote," Belcher said. "Do your jobs. Vote. That's what being a leader is. If you want to be a leader, look it up."
According to Article 10 of Nixa's home rule charter, a recall petition requires signatures of at least 10 percent of of "the total number of votes cast for the office in the election at which that office was elected." Mayor Steele was reelected to a three-year term in June 2020, with 648 votes cast in his favor. He was unopposed.
By the law specified in the home rule charter, the petitioners have 90 days to collect signatures from the time they were issued the appropriate petition forms.
10 months of disagreement
The city council vote in July 2020 came after about five hours of debate. A total of 41 people waited in line to speak during a packed public hearing at City Hall. Thirty-one of those people spoke against a face mask requirement in public places.
The original bill that the Nixa City Council considered in July 2020 would have made masks a mandatory requirement in public spaces, with some exceptions, for 90 days.
"Forty-something people showed up, the city council voted (masking) down, unanimously. We know this. You enacted your magic pen after your meeting with the hospital directors, the mayor of Ozark, and I wonder where your leadership comes in. A leader is not afraid to go out and do something you're supposed to do, listen to your constituents, listen to your council, not just shush them to the side."
Belcher and Sanders have also objected on several occasions to the placement of the public comment period at Nixa City Council meetings. Public comments that are not part of public hearings on council bills have occurred toward the end of agendas, which can sometimes occur hours after a city council meeting has started.
"You did what you wanted. That's a bully. That's not a leader," Belcher said.
Belcher said that Steele acted with medical professionals from Springfield and with government leaders in Ozark and Christian County, rather than with the Nixa City Council.
"People are passionate about this. They feel violated, on one side of the coin. On the other side of the coin, 'Well, let's listen to our leader.' Do they really know what's going on with our leader? He's a follower, he's following everybody else's directives. That's not leadership, hence the recall petition," Belcher said.
The pending expiration of Nixa's mask order on April 30, Steele said, was also something he decided after consulting with officials in Ozark and healthcare professionals from Christian County, Greene County and hospitals in Springfield.
"People move from Nixa to Ozark, go back and forth, go to Springfield, it's easier if we have a single path forward, so that's why we work together to come up with these decisions," Steele said.
Steele said that his life had been threatened in the wake of decisions he made in response to the arrival of the coronavirus in Christian County. He said that people had also threatened his wife and daughter in direct response to decisions that the mayor made.
Councilman Orf backs Steele
At least one member of the Nixa City Council spoke up in defense of the mayor at a meeting April 12. District 3 Councilman Justin Orf called the recall committee "hyper-partisan," in his criticism of the actions that led to the recall effort.
"Recalls should be rare. It should be used in the most extreme circumstances, and I don't believe that this is that one. Fiscally, I believe it's a waste of taxpayer money. I believe it's a waste of staff's time. I believe it's a waste of poll worker's time, and if it's voted down, I believe it's a waste of everyone's time," Orf said.
Orf gave some examples of times where he felt Sanders and Belcher used their time when speaking to the city council to spread misinformation. The examples included discussions of bidding activity on a sidewalk project that ultimately resulted in a bid being awarded after it was called into question.
"You assumed illegal activity, and misled the public based on your assumptions," Orf said.
Another comment was made about Nixa receiving money through the federal CARES Act, money allocated to Missouri and then to the Christian County Commission before entities such as the Nixa Police Department could apply for it. Orf asked the recall committee to retract statements it had made about CARES Act funding.
"How many times do we have to say that the mask mandate was in no way tied to the CARES Act before that information is stopped? We have addressed this issue multiple times, but I still see it pop up over and over again, so I just want to repeat myself to be very clear that the mask mandate is in no way tied to the city of Nixa's access to the CARES Act money that we received," Orf said.
Orf condemned some of the comments made in relation to the spread of COVID-19 in Christian County, comments Orf said resulted in the spread of false information and bullying by adults and children.
"I've listened to comments talking about how it's O.K. if old people die because no one lives forever. I've listened to an individual say that they'll contract COVID and cough on our mayor as a way of asking our mayor how confident he is with masks. I've seen comments that seem to mislead the public on a variety of issues since the [recall] committee has started attending these meetings," Orf said.
Election would come later
In spite of the recall petition, Steele said the petitioners are within their rights to ask for a recall under Nixa's home rule charter, which was enacted in 2010.
"I am a 100-percent supporter of the home rule charter," Steele said. "That is the path that should be taken when you have a disagreement of that form, and I'm glad you are taking advantage of that."
According to Nixa's home rule charter, in the event that enough voters sign a recall petition, a recall election would be held at the next approved election dates in accordance with state law, for which notice must be given. According to the Missouri Secretary of State's Office, those dates would be Aug. 3 or Nov. 2.
"This recall is happening not because of our actions, but because of the city council and the mayor's actions," Sanders said.
According to the home rule charter, it would take a simple majority vote in order for a recall election to succeed.
