With a drumroll, a crane and the drop of a banner, the Riverside Bridge came to rest at its new home over the Finley River in Ozark.
Bass Pro Shops’ Finley Farms held a celebration with dozens of dignitaries and guests March 30, to commemorate the placement of the historic bridge as part of the Finley Farms project. The bridge now spans the Finley at a location between the Jackson Street and the McCracken Road bridges. While cars once drove across the old Riverside Bridge, it will be for pedestrians only when it reopens.
Finley Farms Digital Marketing Director Dayle Duggins gave an overview of how Finley Farms is being developed into a gathering place with restaurants, event venues, hands-on learning experiences, an urban farm and a coffee shop.
Riverside Bridge is part of a trio of historic landmarks that make up the Finley Farms development, with the Ozark Mill and the route of the old Chadwick Flyer Railroad running through the property making up the other two components.
“Multiple generations of the Morris family are pouring their hearts into this property. It all started with Johnny Morris’ vision for preserving the Ozark Mill and creating a riverside restaurant,” Duggins said.
The original Riverside Bridge was built in 1909 and spanned the Finley River at the spot where McCracken Road crosses the water today.
The bridge was moved about a mile to the north, where it crossed the river near what became the Riverside Inn, home to a well-renowned fried chicken recipe still talked about today.
Megan Stack, daughter of Johnny Morris, has been Bass Pro Shops’ face of the Finley Farms project since it was announced in August 2018.
“In its new home, the Riverside Bridge will allow people to cross the Finley River on foot while connecting with nature. Wedding parties will be able to walk from the chapel over to the mill for receptions and cocktail hours. We envision many special events and intimate dinners taking place on the bridge, and when it’s not in use for a private event, the public will have access to this bridge, and we hope it will serve as a connector to the many wonderful trails that we are blessed to have here in Ozark,” Stack said.
Kris Dyer started the Save the Riverside Bridge initiative in 2010, when she learned that what was then a 101-year-old bridge would be torn down due to its structural deficiency. Dyer and the cohorts who joined her kept the pressure up for more than a decade as they battled to have the bridge designated for historical protection.
The bridge is now 111 and counting, thanks in part to a grassroots effort to save it. Dyer was emotional in addressing Stack and the Bass Pro Shops staff at the event March 30.
“What you are doing for our local history and community will last for generations to come. From the bottom of my heart, thank you,” Dyer said. “I was told many times that saving the Riverside Bridge was a lost cause, but we were determined to save this beautiful, historic bridge for future generations, and today, we’re seeing it happen before our eyes.”
The old Riverside Bridge closed to traffic in 2015. Debris from flooding caused its permanent closure at the order of the Missouri Department of Transportation.
The new Riverside Bridge opened to the public on Nov. 7, and Ozark threw a grand opening event on Nov. 9 to celebrate the upstream crossing at Riverside Road.
Planning for a new Riverside Bridge began in 2012, with a desire to preserve the history of the original bridge in mind for many along the way. That desire for preservation led to the relocation of the historic bridge to Finley Farms.
The new bridge is funded through three different local government entities sharing the costs. The Christian County Commission is obligated to pay about $1.13 million of the overall cost, the Ozark Special Road District shares about $1.06 million, and the city of Ozark will pay about $825,000 in costs. Much of Ozark’s share is funded through a 3/8-cent transportation sales tax.
As for the cost of relocating and placing the old bridge, Bass Pro Shops staffers are keeping mum.
“We are just really grateful that Megan Stack and Johnny Morris have decided to preserve this property. Without their passion for history and preservation, we wouldn’t be here today,” Duggins said.
The Ozark Millpond Bridge, which played host to the celebration for the nearby Riverside Bridge, will also be preserved through a public-private partnership as part of the Finley Farms Development. In October 2020, the Ozark Board of Aldermen, Ozark Special Road District and the Christian County Commission entered into a transportation development district (TDD) with Ozark Mill, LLC, for preservation of the Millpond Bridge, which carries McCracken Road.
The city of Ozark would be obligated to pay for 25 percent of the total cost, or a little more than $1 million. The Ozark Special Road District would have a $462,500 obligation, Christian County would be asked for $462,500, Finley Farms would pay $893,746, and the state of Missouri would pay $1.12 million.
A map included with the resolution in the Ozark Board of Aldermen’s packet for Oct. 19 shows the western part of McCracken Road working as a two way street to the north of the Finley Farms development. From the start of the bridge to the east, McCracken becomes a one way street until its three-way intersection with Riverside Road and Third Street.
However, that’s just for the first phase of the development. The second phase of the transportation project would make traffic on McCracken Road one way, east, from State Route NN to the Third Street/Riverside Intersection, with a short stretch of two-way road in the middle along the Finley Farms development.
