In the midst of winter, it’s difficult to think forward into warmer months and road construction season, but the Missouri Department of Transportation is putting information for 2020 and beyond out there for drivers to be aware.
The MoDOT 2020 Construction Guide gives a county-by-county breakdown of key highway projects set to take place in the upcoming year. In Christian County, that means work will take place along key routes of travel in Nixa, Ozark, Sparta and the surrounding communities.
In Ozark, a $9.3 million project to widen Jackson Street is set to start in the late spring or early summer. Jackson Street will be widened to five lanes, beginning at North 16th Street near KFC and El Taco, and continuing east for 0.9 miles to the Finley River Bridge.
There will be lane closings and traffic shifts throughout the Jackson Street widening project, which is scheduled to be finished by late 2021.
The Jackson Street project is not scheduled to begin until the completion of the $8.5 million South Street widening project, due to MoDOT’s desire to avoid causing construction slowdowns on two of Ozark’s three major east-west arteries.
Plans are done for the first phase of a Highway 14 widening project in Nixa, which will occur in 2020 on the western side of Highway 14 from Estes Street, which is just west of the U.S. Highway 160 and Highway 14 intersection, to Westminster Drive, which is just west of the Highway 14 intersection with Nicholas Road. The first piece of highway to be widened measures about 1.3 miles.
New turn lanes will also be placed at intersections such as Nicholas Road, Truman Boulevard and Tiffany Boulevard. There will be traffic shifts as work occurs, but according to MoDOT, two lanes of traffic will be open throughout most of the work.
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the east side of the Nixa Highway 14 project costs an estimated $9.4 million.
A second phase, a western corridor widening project, will cost $8.4 million, bringing the total cost of work on Highway 14 in Nixa to about $17.8 million.
At-a-glance
Major highway projects in Christian County
Highway 14: Nixa
-Widen Mount Vernon Street to five lanes
-Add turn lanes and drainage
-Improve sidewalks and traffic signals between Estes Street and Westminster Street
-Completion: Summer 2021
Highway 14: Ozark (west side)
-Resurface Third Street between Jackson Street and Hartley Street
-Resurface South Street from South Sixth Avenue to State Route W
Highway 14: Ozark (South Street)
-Widen highway to five lanes from 22nd Street to 32nd Street
-Add sidewalks
-Completion: Fall 2021
Highway 14: Ozark (Jackson Street)
-Widen Jackson Street to five lanes from North 16th Street east to the Finley River Bridge
-Add sidewalks
-Improve intersection at Highway 14 and State Route NN
Completion: Fall 2021
Business Highway 65: Ozark (South Street)
-Widen South Street to five lanes from South Sixth Avenue to 19th Street
-Add sidewalks
-Improve intersection at South Street, Third Street and Selmore Road
Highway 125: Sparta, Chadwick, Garrison
-Seal pavement from Highway 14 in Sparta to Highway 76 in Bradleyville in Taney County.
-23.5 miles of highway
Highway 125: Sparta, Rogersville
-Seal pavement from Highway 14 in Sparta to U.S. Highway 60 in Rogersville in Greene County
-10 miles of highway
U.S. Highway 160: Nixa
-Add turn lanes, replace traffic signals and add sidewalk at intersections with Tracker Road and Northview Road
-Improve turn lanes at Aldersgate Drive, Wasson Drive and Bentwater Drive
-Add turn lanes and sidewalks at South Street in Nixa
U.S. Highway 160: Spokane
-Resurface pavement from Highway 176 in Spokane to Reeds Spring Junction/Stutts in Stone County
-7.2 miles of highway
