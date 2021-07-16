One of Nixa's fastest-growing neighborhoods is about to get a roundabout.
The Nixa City Council voted 6-0 on July 12 to proceed with construction a roundabout at the intersection of Tracker Road and North Old Castle Road. The four-way intersection will have a traffic circle installed at the sport where Tracker Road reaches its eastern end at Old Castle, which serves residential subdivisions.
The Nixa City Council originally put $225,000 in the city's budget for 2021 for the roundabout project. The winning bid from Blevins Asphalt came in at $200,000.
"The city did only receive one bid for the project, however that bid is within the budget range established by council through our CIP program," Nixa Assistant Director of Public Works Travis Cossey said.
The CIP is Nixa's community improvement program, which spells out a list of public works and utility projects in an order of priority.
The contract specifies that Blevins Asphalt will have 45 days to install the roundabout from the time the contract agreement was signed.
"We have a strong working relationship with Blevins Asphalt through several projects in the past, and are very comfortable in recommending award of the contract to Blevins for construction of the project," Cossey said.
