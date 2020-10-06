If you’re itching to test drive the newest roundabout in Nixa, hop into the car and go for it.
The traffic circle on Old Wilderness Road and Aven Avenue is just off of U.S. Highway 160. The freshly-finished roundabout is a key part of the plan for development of a CoxHealth “super clinic” in Nixa.
In May, the Nixa City Council voted in two cost sharing agreements, one of which is for more than half a million dollars worth of road and utility projects that will serve the development to the northwest of the U.S. Highway 160 intersection with Missouri Highway 14.
“To make this development a reality, there is a significant amount of public infrastructure that must be constructed,” Nixa City Administrator Jimmy Liles said. “These infrastructure improvements will not only serve the future medical facility, but also a number of other potential commercial and retail investments along that area.”
On April 27, the Nixa City Council examined a cost share agreement and a $200,000 amendment to Nixa’s city budget, taking the $200,000 from the city’s economic development fund and allocating the money to build the roundabout.
Additionally, Nixa is slated to use $75,000 it applied for and received in Christian County transportation sales tax revenue to help fund the cost of the right-in, right-out intersection of Aven Avenue and U.S. Highway 160.
Old Wildness Road will be extended to connect Wasson Drive to Northview Road, at a total estimated cost of about $656,000.
The design for the extension of Old Wilderness Road that will serve the CoxHealth clinic includes a roundabout just west of the highway, on what will be an extended Aven Avenue across the highway from the Village Marketplace commercial center.
Drivers on Massey Boulevard, or U.S. Highway 160, will be able to access the clinic from the southbound lanes of the highway through a right-in, right-out only intersection that cost an estimated $250,715 to build. Old Wilderness Road is the immediate western outer road from the highway that drivers presently use to go to businesses such as Braum’s, Applebee’s and D6 Automotive Tech and Tire.
Nixa Utilities will also see to the construction of redundant utility services serving the CoxHealth clinic. The plan calls for $141,500 for electrical utility improvements and $89,720 for water system improvements and $50,012 for sewer improvements.
‘Super clinics’
CoxHealth announced plans to build two large clinics in Christian County in November 2019, one in Nixa and one in Ozark.
J.E. Dunn Construction of Kansas City is the principal contractor for the Nixa clinic, while St. Louis based KCI Construction Company is the principal contractor for the Ozark project. BSA Design Group serves as the designer for both buildings, and H Design Group, LLC, is the architectural designer.
The average household income in Nixa, according to economic development group Show Me Christian County, is $74,267. That figure is above the average for the rest of Christian County, but it’s also estimated that about 80 percent of Nixa’s population leaves the city on a typical day to go to work somewhere else, namely Springfield.
More than 2,000 Christian County residents are employed in health care in some capacity, making it one of the top five areas of employment for the county’s overall population, according to Show Me Christian County. Liles believes the CoxHealth clinic will help some Nixa residents work closer to where they live.
At the time of the May city council votes, Nixa Director of Public Works Doug Colvin said that some of the streets surrounding the CoxHealth clinic, including Old Wilderness Road, are scheduled for some regular milling and asphalt work in 2021.
