U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, announced that he won’t seek another term in office in 2022.
Blunt made the announcement early in the day of March 8, clearing the way for what should be a contested Republican primary in August 2022.
“In every job Missourians have allowed me to have, I’ve tried to do my best. In almost 12,000 votes in the Congress, I’m sure I wasn’t right every time, but you really make that decision based on the information you have at the time,” Blunt said in a video announcement. “After 14 General Election victories -- three to county office, seven to the United States House of Representatives, and four statewide elections — I won’t be a candidate for reelection to the United States Senate next year.”
Blunt’s staff notes his accomplishments as the chair of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Service, Education and Related Agencies. Under Blunt’s chairmanship, the committee increased research of Alzheimer’s disease from $631 million to $3.1 billion, and increased funding for the National Cancer Institute by 31 percent, or by $1.6 billion.
Blunt also helped Missouri secure funding for six key transportation projects, including $25 million for the Interstate 49 Arkansas-Missouri Connector and $21 million for the city of Springfield’s Grant Avenue Parkway project.
Blunt also served on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, where he was part of decision to fund research fo the B-21 bomber, an aircraft under development to replace the iconic B-2 stealth bomber in the mid-2030s. The B-2 bombers fly out of Whiteman Air Force Base in Knob Noster, Missouri.
Before his election the U.S. House of Representatives in 1996, Blunt was a high school history teacher in Marshfield. Blunt was appointed Greene County clerk in 1973, and was elected three times to serve for a total of 12 years.
Blunt was the Missouri Secretary of State from 1985 to 1993.
He went on to teach at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar and became the college’s president in 1993. In 1996, voters elected Blunt to the U.S. House of Representatives, where he served until his election to the Senate in 2011.
