If you’ve walked through or around downtown Ozark recently, you’ve probably noticed some orange cones, some barricades and maybe even some construction equipment.
Several sidewalks around the downtown square are being replaced, repaired on improved as part of an ongoing series of projects to make pedestrian travel safer and easier.
“One of the ongoing priorities outlined in citizen surveys is to ensure that our central business district is a safe, pedestrian-friendly environment,” an item from the public works department in the city of Ozark’s official newsletter reads.
The projects are funded through a 3/8-cent transportation sales tax and through a sidewalk buyout program available to developers in areas of the city where it doesn’t make sense to pour sidewalks.
Recent work occurred on North Second Avenue between Brick Street and Hall Street, and on North Fourth Avenue between Church Street and Elm Street.
