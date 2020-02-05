A new subdivision in Ozark is under protest again, this time from a different set of neighbors.
On Jan. 3, the Ozark Board of Aldermen heard concerns from the Ozark Special Road District over the impending development of Northtown Park, a subdivision off of state Route NN and Melton Road in northeastern Ozark that could one day hold up to 98 houses. Its longterm future will be discussed in future board of aldermen meetings.
Ed Addington, a member of the Ozark Special Road District Board of Directors, addressed the Ozark aldermen over a set of seven restrictions they placed on developer Steve Johnson’s plan for Northtown Park. The proposed subdivision is not currently served by any streets or roads, but is adjacent to Grand Haven to the north and Quail Meadow to the east.
In November, residents of Grand Haven, where there are 140 homes, protested plans that would link Grand Haven and Northtown Park via North Newport Drive. Northtown Park will be a more affordable subdivision than Grand Haven, with lower-priced houses.
One of the best arguments against the development is about access. To get into their subdivision, residents of Northtown Park will have to drive through the neighboring Grand Haven subdivision, and will make at least four different turns at intersections before they reach the entrance to Northtown Park.
Ward 3 Alderman Jason Shaffer worked with Johnson and with Ozark City Attorney Amanda Callaway to develop a set of seven additional conditions for development that Johnson agreed to meet.
Construction traffic, save for a few pieces of heavy equipment in the early days of development, will not be allowed to pass through Grand Haven. “Children at play” signs and other traffic control devices will be installed in the neighborhood, the Ozark police will conduct extra patrols, and traffic studies will be performed to evaluate Northtown Park’s impact on traffic as its phases of development proceed.
“That’s what I’m here to ask for, is for those restrictions to be lifted,” Addington said. “I’ve never heard anything like this, the restrictions that are being put on Mr. Johnson’s neighborhood development.”
Johnson’s plan connects his subdivision to the southern edge of the Grand Haven subdivision, and both are inside the Ozark city limits. To the immediate east, Quail Meadow subdivision is outside the city limits and in Christian County.
The subdivisions all fall inside the Ozark Special Road District.
The traffic is the main concern for Addington, the Ozark Special Road District, and the nine homeowners in Quail Meadow. Under the compromise the Ozark aldermen enacted in November, heavy trucks would travel from State Route NN to Melton Road, then south on Willow Road and into the Quail Meadow subdivision onto an easement road to be developed in the future.
“They’re asking to grant an easement through there so that all construction traffic can go through Quail Meadow neighborhood, which is asking for dump trucks, concrete trucks, bulldozers and whatever it takes to excavate and build these houses, and it’s putting a very heavy burden on the nine homes that are in Quail Meadow, not to mention on the roads that are not built to the same specs as the city of Ozark, just to appease the neighbors in Grand Haven,” Addington said.
Addington said the Ozark Special Road District would consider voting against approving a proposed public road connecting Quail Meadow to Northtown Park, which could jeopardize the longterm future of the development.
Ward 1 Alderman Nathan Posten questioned Addington on the potential for the special road district to halt road construction.
“You’re saying as long as that restriction exists, OSRD wouldn’t allow that road to be built?” Posten asked.
“Not the way it is, no,” Addington responded. “Those restrictions are strictly looking after the residents in Grand Haven, and they don’t consider the residents in Quail Meadow at all.”
Addington inferred that the complaints from residents of Grand Haven during the planning and zoning process for Northtown Park led the Ozark Board of Aldermen to make decisions that shift the potentially negative effects of construction east from Grand Haven to Quail Meadow.
“To add all that burden on them just to keep more people from getting upset over there [in the Grand Haven subdivision] — they have development going on in Grand Haven in phases, as well, and they have the same type of construction,” Addington said. “That doesn’t seem fair, and it’s not right.”
The Ozark Board of Aldermen’s 6-0 vote of approval for the housing development surprised Mayor Rick Gardner on Nov. 4, 2019.
“I didn’t expect that,” Gardner said at that meeting.
Northtown Park is unique because of its lack of streets around it, with only North Newport connection to it at this time, but the Ozark Board of Aldermen found no reasons in its building codes to deny Johnson’s application for a preliminary plat.
“It’s the first time in the 20 years I’ve been involved in city government that there has ever been an application for a subdivision with only one way in and out,” Gardner said.
Also in November, Ozark City Administrator Steve Childers explained that any property development is planned over three key phases: annexation, zoning and subdivision platting, and that the Ozark Board of Aldermen has more latitude in the zoning phase of a development than it does in the platting phase.
“We want to have a good process that represents everyone equally, fairly and responsibly coming into the city of Ozark,” Childers said. “The city is continuing to review our own processes, and we’ve even taken the steps—this year, some of you may not know this—to improve things.”
At the meeting Jan. 3, Childers said that any changes to the Northtown Park subdivision and the restrictions for development would have to be brought about by a vote of the Ozark Board of Aldermen.
“Because these are the conditions that were placed on the final plat at the time the final plat was approved, which requires board of aldermen approval, only the board of aldermen can modify and/or amend the final plat. Staff doesn’t have the authority to amend an ordinance that was passed by the board,” Childers said.
Ozark’s development ordinances are currently under review by outside consultants from the Southwest Missouri Council of Governments (SMCOG). The comprehensive review of Ozark’s ordinances will cost the city $16,650 over the next year, in a contract that the Ozark Board of Aldermen approved in January 2020.
